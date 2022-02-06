Australia launches size guide for horse riders

Share

Equestrian Australia’s Dressage Committee (EA) has introduced a size guide for riders to “reinforce the commitment to best practice striving for optimal health, safety and welfare of the athlete-horse combination”.

The Athlete Size Guide has so far been adopted by the disciplines of Dressage and Eventing, and is being considered by other disciplines across Australia. It recommends that the maximum load that a horse is expected to carry should not exceed 20% of the horse’s approximate weight. That is, the athlete and equipment should not weigh more than 20% of the horse’s approximate weight.

Equestrian Australia (EA) says the guide will “provide education and clarity and highlight awareness” of the governing body’s expectations to all of those involved in the sport, as well as the public “on the aspect of a horse’s welfare and capacity to carry weight”.

“International Animal Welfare guides include advocacy for horse welfare on this issue, and providing this guide will give our equestrian community a reasonably accurate measurement of the maximum burden for a horse to carry,” EA said.

“Nothing will change in the assessment of a horse and their athletic performance by any judge.”

The guide looks at the weight-carrying capacity of the horse across the height range, to a standard accepted internationally, and ensures appropriate mounts for humans of every age and size.

“The maximum carrying capacity can vary for different conditions, and may be less in the case of young horses, horses recovering from an injury or surgery, pregnant mares, rehabilitating horses, horses returning from a long break or adult riders schooling young ponies or horses,” EA said.

EA stressed the guide was not a rule, and it did not prevent any person from participating in any equestrian activity.