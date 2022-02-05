Horse sport gets Olympic nod for Los Angeles 2028

Share

Equestrian sport has been confirmed in the initial programme for the “youth-focused” 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Its inclusion with 27 other sports was announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week at an IOC session meeting in Beijing. The sports chosen have a “strong focus on youth”, the IOC said.

The decision has been welcomed by FEI President Ingmar De Vos, although he said it was just a first step in what he described as a “competitive sporting landscape”.

A decision on the equestrian disciplines to be included would be decided in mid-2023, and the quota would be decided after the Paris Games, De Vos said, adding that the confirmation was “a glowing endorsement of the valuable contribution and legacy that equestrian sport brings to the Olympic movement”.

Universality, integrity and fairness, gender equality and popularity were highlighted as key requirements of the evaluation criteria to determine the Disciplines and Events for the programme, in line with the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5. Athlete safety, environmental sustainability and keeping the sport relevant to youth were also reiterated as significant factors in the decision-making process.

“We are committed to deliver successful sport at the Olympics and are passionate about universality and growing our sport to reach new audiences and develop talent around the world,” De Vos said.

“Youth participation and development play a key role in this process, and will ensure we have a diverse and inclusive equestrian community for young people to grow, progress and strive for Olympic greatness.

“The youth are the future and with equestrian sport in the LA2028 programme, a youth-focused Games, it’s an added incentive for our ambitious young athletes to prepare to showcase their talent on the biggest world stage. Consolidation of our place in the LA2028 Olympic programme will keep the equestrian community strong and resilient in this competitive sporting landscape”.

At the meeting on February 3, the IOC said that pathways for boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon to be potentially included in the LA28 Initial Sports Programme would be discussed at the IOC Session in 2023, as would the possibility for additional sports to be included.