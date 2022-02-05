Eventing’s Risk Management Seminar available to view

Share

The FEI’s Eventing Risk Management and National Safety Officer Seminar which took place on January 22 is available to replay.

Some 141 representatives from 37 National Federations took part in the seminar. Presentations from the seminar include

(PDF – may download or open in a new window):

Risk Management Update

2022 Rule Changes

Risk Management Data

Horse Form Index (HFI) EquiRatings

Frangible Devices

Cross-country Course Design

The Future of Eventing

Alogo stride analysis

Medical Update

2024 Olympic Games

National Safety Officer (NS) presentations:

Future Proofing Equestrian Sport in Australia

Safety initiatives in Germany

Frangible device development in Hong Kong

• The FEI Eventing World Athlete Rankings and Zone Rankings for 2021 have been calculated, using results obtained between January 1 and December 31, 2021.

British riders hold three of the top four positions, with Oliver Townend leading on 676 points, followed by Tom McEwan (642), with New Zealander Tim Price (634) ahead of Piggy March (629).

The regional rankings are:

North Western Europe

South Western Europe

Central & Eastern Europe, Central Asia

North America

South & Central America

Africa & Middle East

South East Asia & Oceania