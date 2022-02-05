Eventing’s Risk Management Seminar available to view
The FEI’s Eventing Risk Management and National Safety Officer Seminar which took place on January 22 is available to replay.
Some 141 representatives from 37 National Federations took part in the seminar. Presentations from the seminar include
(PDF – may download or open in a new window):
Risk Management Update
2022 Rule Changes
Risk Management Data
Horse Form Index (HFI) EquiRatings
Frangible Devices
Cross-country Course Design
The Future of Eventing
Alogo stride analysis
Medical Update
2024 Olympic Games
National Safety Officer (NS) presentations:
Future Proofing Equestrian Sport in Australia
Safety initiatives in Germany
Frangible device development in Hong Kong
• The FEI Eventing World Athlete Rankings and Zone Rankings for 2021 have been calculated, using results obtained between January 1 and December 31, 2021.
British riders hold three of the top four positions, with Oliver Townend leading on 676 points, followed by Tom McEwan (642), with New Zealander Tim Price (634) ahead of Piggy March (629).
The regional rankings are:
North Western Europe
South Western Europe
Central & Eastern Europe, Central Asia
North America
South & Central America
Africa & Middle East
South East Asia & Oceania