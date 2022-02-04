Lack of census data puts working equines in peril

Share

Many low-to-middle-income countries are failing to gather reliable data on equine populations, leaving them vulnerable to disease and at increased threat from the donkey skin trade, a report has found.

Animal welfare charity Brooke’s new report Working Equids in Numbers: Why Data Matters for Policy found that the needs of working horses and donkeys in low-to-middle-income countries (LMICs) are being overlooked by governments.

There are an estimated 116 million equids globally, with 99% of the world’s donkeys residing in LMICs. The UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) recommends that agricultural censuses be conducted every 10 years. However, Brooke’s research found that of 36 UN member states examined, just 14 had conducted a livestock census since 2011, with two having had no census history at all.

Censuses are vital in providing policymakers with reliable data to make informed decisions to better support working animals’ welfare and their communities’ livelihoods. Such data is also essential for disease surveillance and epidemiological research, as well as responding to wider threats such as climate change, water access and food insecurity.

But governments in lower-income countries often lack the capacity to regularly gather quality data. The data collected varies in quality, consistency and accuracy. This means livestock data can’t be compared to other data sets, and is infrequently incorporated into national agricultural statistics.

In many LMICs, working equids are a crucial part of the economy, supporting people’s livelihoods in a wide range of sectors including agriculture, construction, tourism, mining and public transport. It is clear that governments must address data problems and gaps to ensure that these animals are included in policy.

“Current livestock data can provide overall trends, but only offers minimal insight into equids’ socio-economic contributions to development, emerging threats and cross-border movements,” Brooke said.

“Donkey populations are vulnerable and under pressure. Some national populations are clearly collapsing, despite the scarcity of accurate data.”

The report made several recommendations for governments:

Classify working equids as livestock, so that equids are counted as part of livestock censuses. Link equids with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), so equids are included in countries’ reports on progress towards the goals in UN processes. Report regularly to the FAO. Improve censuses, by embracing regulatory frameworks, checking data quality and building staff’s capacity for data gathering. More frequent mini-censuses and other data gathering activities should be undertaken. Use technological systems that identify and trace livestock for more transparent information on trade, food security and illegal cross-border movement. Collaborate and share data with other actors, including public institutions, private sector and civil society organisations.

On February 3, Brooke hosted a virtual event on the importance of livestock censuses and their role in informing policy. Speakers included Antonio Rota, a livestock specialist with the International Fund for Agricultural Development, and Stephanie Ghislain, Trade and Animal Welfare Programme Leader for Eurogroup for Animals.