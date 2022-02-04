Free “EquineEd” talk: How does research help your horse’s health?

Share

A panel discussion on equine research and its impact on horses’ lives is being held as part of a series of free “EquineEd” talks presented by the University of Saskatchewan’s Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM).

The virtual panel discussion will explore what’s new in horse health research at the WCVM and across Western Canada, how horses benefit from research studies, and key horse health problems that researchers are working to solve. Panellists will talk about their perspectives on equine research and answer questions from horse owners.

It is being moderated by WCVM’s associate dean (academic) Dr Chris Clark, with panelists including WCVM researchers Dr James Carmalt, Dr Joe Bracamonte, and Dr Julia Montgomery; horse owner/competitor and WCVM graduate student Toni-Anne Saworski, and Shirley Brodsky, horse owner/breeder and board member of the Townsend Equine Health Research Fund (TEHRF).

The panel discussion is part of the WCVM’s 2021-22 EquineED Talks series that features a variety of horse health presentations given by members of the WCVM’s equine clinical team. While all of the EquineED Talks are free for all horse enthusiasts, participants need to register online to receive the Zoom meeting link.

» Register for the panel discussion on February 8, at 7pm (CST). Questions can be sent in advance at registration.

Upcoming WCVM EquineED Talks include: