Staunch British Dressage supporter Penny Pollard dies at 63

Share

Former British Dressage chairwoman Penny Pollard has died at the age of 63 following a long battle with cancer.

Pollard, who died on January 31, had served five years as British Dressage (BD) chair before being forced to stand down in 2018 through illness. Before that, she held the Marketing Director role for six years.

BD Chief Executive Jason Brautigam said Pollard’s passing was devastating news, especially so soon after losing current chair Linda Whetstone, who died suddenly in December. “The dressage community has lost two leading lights, who both made an immeasurable contribution to the sport as Chairs of BD.

“Penny was instrumental in bringing me into the sport and it was her infectious enthusiasm, drive and vision that made British Dressage what it is today. She leaves a great legacy, both professionally and personally, as someone who always gave so generously and selflessly to others,” Brautigam said.

“Penny had her own unique style and always a great sense of fun. She was one of those people who would brighten any room with her positivity and effervescent personality. Even in her darkest days, she was never without a smile, and enjoyed nothing more than laughing with friends and colleagues. Penny tackled adversity with the same optimistic outlook and courageous spirit that she lived her life, with an inspirational determination and positive energy that we could all learn from. We are all very grateful to have had Penny in our lives, but also thankful that she is now finally at peace.”

Pollard was passionate about the sport of dressage and, as an established international business consultant, was also passionate about helping individuals, teams and organisations to maximise their potential. These two interests were big drivers in her life that she combined perfectly during the years she served in British Dressage.

Her contribution through the BD Marketing Committee resulted in developing and enhancing the BD magazine, the evolution and launch of a new website, as well as introducing the free Associate Membership, which attracted 32,000 new followers to British Dressage after the success enjoyed by the sport in London 2012.

After six years at the helm of the BD Marketing Committee, Pollard was elected BD Chairman in 2013, succeeding Jennie Loriston-Clarke.

Starting riding at the age of 10 at the Fulmer School of Equitation near Gerrards Cross, Pollard didn’t venture into horse ownership until some years later, when she and her husband, Keith Humphrey, were living and working in Dublin. Her mentor at the time was Joan Keogh, who played a major role in putting dressage on the map in Ireland, and also in igniting Pollard’s passion for dressage.

When the couple returned from Ireland, Pollard contacted Peter Storr and moved her two horses, Corky and Buccaneer, to Pebbly Hill, Storr’s Oxfordshire base.

She later bought Holme Grove Bernini (by Holme Grove Prokofiev) as a foal. He competed at Small Tour level, and Pollard also competed him herself and was thrilled to don her tails to ride at PSG level.

Royal Concert (Royal Diamond x Continue) was then purchased with Hermione Black. “Rico” was later ridden by Maria Eilberg, and completed their first Grand Prix in 2018. They went on to score several wins and podium placings at that level and Pollard then gifted Eilberg her share in the horse.

Outside of BD, Pollard was recognised as an Organisation Development Consultant, nationally and internationally, having led and designed significant transformational change initiatives over 30 years. Before this, she held commercial and managerial roles in the Financial Services and IT sectors.

Pollard worked with Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) globally on a range of projects and was central to developing and delivering the firm’s client relationship strategy, as well as one of the lead facilitators for PWC’s key talent programme. She also worked with Ministers, Finance Directors, Presidents and General Managers in the UK Government, Coca Cola, Shell, KPMG, HSBC, Grosvenor, Irish Life and the BG Group.

In 2003, Pollard founded management consultancy Core Context Consulting with her husband Keith. Under this umbrella, she proudly initiated and sponsored the British Dressage Young Professionals Award. Pollard loved this opportunity to share her business skills to provide advice and support for young equestrians, as well as funding generous bursaries to help those starting out achieve their business goals.

The Penny Pollard bursary award is presented in her honour each year as part of BD’s Young Professionals Programme.