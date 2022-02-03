Swedish dressage legend Briar dies at age 30

Share

Leading dressage stallion, the legendary Briar, has died peacefully in Sweden in his 31st year.

His passing on January 22 was announced by his former rider, Jan Brink, and breeder Hans-Yngve Göransson of Dalhem Farms in Sweden.

The Swedish warmblood first arrived at Brink’s Tullstorp farm in about 1994 as a rising three-year-old to be prepared for his Stallion Performance Test.

The pair hit it off, and under the training of Brink and his coach Kyra Kyrklund and sponsor Åke Björsell, Briar developed into a world-class dressage horse, competing in the top tier for almost a decade and in eight consecutive World Cup finals.

They competed at three Olympic Games and Briar was the youngest dressage horse at the Sydney Olympic games in 2000. Briar won the Great Aachen Championship in 2005, won individual European Championship silver and bronze medal as well as several team bronze medals, a World Cup bronze medal and seven Swedish Championship gold medals.

Briar and Brink rode to victory in Briar’s final competition in Sweden at the age of 18 in the World Cup qualifier at Gothenburg in February 2009. Brink said at the time: “I really wanted to show my home country what this Swedish horse had brought them. Briar still isn’t feeling old and he could go on doing this for a longer time, but I have decided that this was to be his last show.”

Briar (Magini x Charis, by Kricket) was at Tullstorp with Brink for 18 years before he was retired to Göransson’s Dalhems Farm near Malmo in 2010. Göransson owned the stallion with Kristina Gustafsson.

Brink said Briar made a huge impact on the world of dressage and he would be missed.

The video below is from Dalhems Farm, and was taken in 2020 of Briar enjoying his retirement.

“Briar is a legend and for that, he will always be remembered. For me, he was so much more. We were a perfect match mentally and we knew each other inside out. He taught me a lot about horsemanship and we experienced and achieved so much together – memories that will last a lifetime.

“I am thankful that I got to be such a big part of his life and grateful that so many people including my own kids got to know him and understand his greatness. He has made a great impact on the world of dressage and he will be missed,” Brink said.

Göransson thanked all of those who had “taken part in Briar’s career, used him, appreciated and clapped for Briar”.

“Even though we all know that each day makes us older it is still sad when it is time to say goodbye.”