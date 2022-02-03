Researchers work to overcome issues with fecal transplants in horses

Share

Fecal transplantation has proven successful in treating humans with issues such as C-difficile infection, and an Ontario Veterinary College team is looking into improving the efficiency of using fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) to treat gastro-intestinal issues in horses.

As well as affecting humans, C-difficile infection is also a leading cause of diarrhea in horses. FMT has a 95% success rate in humans, but so far, there is little evidence-based medicine to support its efficiency in horses with diarrhea.

With an extraordinary long intestine, the FMT would likely never make it to the desired location of the large colon or cecum via enema. Working on an inoculum that is delivered nasogastrically means creating a product that will survive the trip through the stomach and small intestine with the bacterial contents minimally affected to perform their intended task of re-establishing homeostasis when they reach the gut. Another challenge is the preservation of such a product that can be on hand when needed.

Dr Luis Arroyo and his team are working on a solution to these issues, and are about to begin a study on using FMT in horses.

An altered composition of the intestinal bacteria is called dysbiosis and it is present in horses with intestinal diseases such as colitis and colic. Dysbiosis can also result during treatments involving antibiotics and it can take several weeks for gut microbiota to come back to normal.

“Dysbiosis refers to changes in the normal inhabitants of the gut, and that allows for certain bacteria to overgrow and potentially cause disease,” Arroyo said.

For example, if you give a horse too many carbohydrates, a certain type of bacteria will overgrow and produce a lot of lactic acid, which can result in acidosis and can even cause laminitis. The treatment for horses with dysbiosis from colitis aims to decrease inflammation and resolve diarrhea faster.

What makes transplantation of fecal microbiota a potentially desirable option is the speed with which one could reintroduce normal microflora into the gut of affected animals.

A standardized process will be required to preserve important bacteria when obtaining, diluting, and mixing samples to be used in the FMT inoculum for the bacteria to survive and be viable. Currently, more than 80% of the bacteria present in feces die during FMT preparation because of exposure to oxygen and freezing. Arroyo’s study will work on optimizing bacterial viability using anaerobic conditions and identifying microbiota patterns associated with higher resistance to storage.

Using different additives will be one method explored for preserving the bacteria. Adding a cryo-preservative to

achieve success during the freezing of the transformation product will also be researched to ensure shelf life.

“We want to work on a standard inoculum that is repeatable, and we can have on hand, still viable to an animal that needs it,” Arroyo said.