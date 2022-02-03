Australia’s higher grasslands being damaged by introduced herbivores – study

Share

Feral horses and other introduced herbivores are harming Australia’s high elevation grasslands, researchers have found.

They have proposed landscape-scale management of exotic herbivores in affected areas, focusing on maintaining ground cover and vegetation structure.

Researchers in the Australian National University study said invasive species are major drivers of ecosystem degradation globally, with native grasslands among the most threatened areas worldwide.

How invasive herbivore impacts differ from native herbivore impacts remains understudied, they noted.

In their study, reported in the journal Conservation Science and Practice, the researchers examined the relationships between herbivore sign and vegetation height, foliage density, cover of forbs, weeds, bare ground, and soil compaction across environmental and herbivore activity gradients in the mainland Australian Alps.

They conducted their work in the high-elevation grasslands of National Park, a 690,660-hectare reserve in south-east Australia. They examined 67 randomly selected grassland sites, each composed of one 50m transect, within the higher reaches of the park.

They detected evidence of native herbivores at 32.8% of examined sites, and exotic herbivores at 94% of sites. In all, they detected signs of herbivores (exotic and native) at 98.5% of the sites.

Most herbivore activity was attributed to exotic species and was associated with elevation and grassland type.

Greater horse activity was associated with lower vegetation height, lower foliage density, higher forb cover, and higher soil compaction.

Greater rabbit and hare activity was associated with lower vegetation height, lower foliage density, and a higher cover of bare ground.

Greater total herbivore activity, both exotic and native, was associated with greater weed cover.

Neither deer nor kangaroo and wallaby activity was related to any of the response variables examined.

Renée Hartley and her fellow researchers said their findings show that exotic herbivores dominate mammalian herbivory in these grasslands, which evolved without any comparable hooved species.

The authors noted that only two native mammalian herbivores regularly graze in grasslands above 1500 metres – Mastacomys fuscus (the broad-toothed rat) and Vombatus ursinus (the common wombat). However, the reduction in snow depth and duration in recent decades because of climate change has led to the expansion of the range of kangaroos and wombats.

Sheep and cattle grazing occurred in the park from the early 1800s, but ended in 1967.

Horse, rabbit, and hare populations were established in the area by the late 1800s. By the late 1900s, rabbits were resident throughout the year and associated with significant changes in vegetation in subalpine grasslands, while horses and hares remained infrequent occupants at that time.

Deer were first observed in Kosciuszko National Park in the 1990s but not recorded in high-elevation grasslands until 2008.

Each herbivore family in the study had an association with one or more landscape element, the researchers noted.

As elevation increased, the probability of deer presence increased, while the probability of horse and kangaroo and wallaby presence decreased.

Kangaroos and wallabies are restricted to elevations with little or no snow cover due to their diet and locomotion.

The presence of exotic herbivores at higher elevations than kangaroos and wallabies (1540 metres above sea level) suggests exotic herbivores have a greater ability to either migrate to higher elevations during snow-free periods, or move through snow and consume exposed woody material

The continuing reduction of snow cover and increase in temperatures with climate change may facilitate grassland grazing in winter and enable horse, deer, kangaroo, and wallaby establishment on sites at higher elevations in the future.

Deer were more likely to occur in shrub and tussock grasslands, and closer to water bodies.

“Our study is consistent with research from other regions showing exotic horse activity is associated with lower vegetation height and density, and higher forb cover and soil compaction in grasslands,” the study team wrote.

Grazing by horses in the Alps differs most notably from domestic livestock grazing because there is no rest period to allow plants to complete their lifecycle, they said, resulting in the potential loss of native species.

“The resulting changes in grassland structure and composition can have cascading community-level impacts and negatively impact threatened species.

“Similarly, vegetation height and density decreased and bare ground increased with greater rabbit and hare activity. Rabbits and hares can reduce biodiversity by removing palatable native flora before such impacts on plant structure are detected.”

Further, exposed soils can lead to a shift from grasslands to shrublands. “Therefore, uncontrolled rabbit and hare populations could result in long-term loss of biodiversity and grassland ecosystems.”

The researchers proposed that priority be given to the removal of horses and deer from elevations above 1500m, where ecosystems evolved with limited mammalian grazing.

“Their impacts also should be greatly reduced in all other areas.

“Although we found no significant associations between deer and grassland characteristics, this may be a result of their relatively recent invasion of the region.”

There is evidence, they said, that even small populations of exotic horses and deer can heavily impact ecosystems. “Eradication is therefore likely to be the most appropriate management goal.”

Given that introduced rabbits and hares are so common in the region, population suppression should be prioritized in areas of high conservation significance.

Control of exotic rabbits, hares and horses should also be prioritized in areas where weed cover or weed invasion are of management concern.

They said long-term monitoring of herbivore management activities is needed to assess whether management goals for ecosystems are being met.

The New South Wales Government has legislative responsibilities to manage invasive species in Kosciuszko National Park, and in 2020 undertook 23 programs to manage exotic herbivores.

The study team comprised Hartley, Wade Blanchard, David Lindenmayer, Chloe Sato and Ben Scheele, all with the Australian National University in Canberra; and Mellesa Schroder, with the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The research was supported by an Australian Government Research Training Program Scholarship, the New South Wales Government Saving our Species program, a Royal Zoological Society of New South Wales Paddy Pallin Science Grant, and the National Environmental Science Program. None were involved in the study design, data collection, analysis or interpretation, writing, or decision to publish.

Exotic herbivores dominate Australian high-elevation grasslands. Renée Hartley, Wade Blanchard, Mellesa Schroder, David Lindenmayer, Chloe Sato, Ben Scheele

Conservation Science and Practice, 03 December 2021, https://doi.org/10.1111/csp2.601

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.