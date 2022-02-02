Trainer donates 52-acre showcase property to US vet school

Share

Dressage trainer Gina Bornino Miller has donated her 52-acre property Templeton Farms, on California’s Central Coast, to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Center for Equine Health.

Bornino Miller and her late husband William J. Miller opened Templeton Farms for business in 2011 as a world-class sport horse training, sales, and breeding facility near Paso Robles. Templeton Farms has been home to generations of carefully and lovingly bred performance horses, as well as a thriving boarding program.

In making the gift late last year, Bornino Miller said she was “retiring from the horse business”, and the farm’s horses are being marketed.

“I am thrilled to donate Templeton Farms to my alma mater,” Bornino-Miller said. “It was our dream to build a world-class facility and I look forward to seeing it develop further to advance equine health and veterinary education for years to come.”

The property has six barns, with the main barn housing 20 12×14’ box stalls with individual 12’x24’ runs and four 12’x18’ foaling stalls. It also has a client viewing room/kitchen and both indoor and outdoor cross ties/wash racks.

The other five barns on the property have stabling for 34 horses, some with runs, and there are also several outdoor paddocks.

The donation will support the Center for Equine Health’s mission to advance the health, welfare, performance and veterinary care of horses through research, education and public service. The additional location will provide new opportunities to bring veterinary students, residents, researchers, and veterinarians together to tackle important problems affecting horse health.

Dr Carrie Finno, director of the Center for Equine Health, said UC Davis was “incredibly grateful to Gina for this extraordinary donation”.

“Templeton Farms is a spectacular property with a reputation for excellence and we are committed to providing top-quality care to boarders while enhancing our research and educational efforts to improve horse health and performance.”

The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine was known as a leader in equine health, said the school’s dean, Dr Mark Stetter. “Gina’s trust in us with the farm that she and William founded will give us new opportunities to fulfill our mission to California and to serve the equine community.”

Article courtesy UC Davis Center for Equine Health