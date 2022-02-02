Three simple rules can prevent winter colic in horses

Share

It is winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and it is cold. In fact, February is Canada’s coldest month, which has prompted Equine Guelph to declare it Colic Prevention Education Month.

Equine Guelph, the horse owners’ and caregivers’ Centre at the University of Guelph, is dedicating the next four weeks to increasing awareness of ways for caregivers to decrease the risk of colic in their horses. Although horses can be afflicted with gut pain in any season, the cold weather months can be a challenging time – especially with impaction-related colic.

There are three simple rules for preventing winter colic in horses:

Rule #1 – Increase Forage in Diet

Forage is critical for hindgut fermenters. An 1100-pound horse should consume 2.0% to 2.5 % of their body weight per day in forage (22 to 28 lbs). Horses produce saliva only when they chew, therefore feeding forage ad-lib will increase the production of saliva – one of the best buffers for the horses’ digestive system and the most effective way to reduce the chance of ulcers and impaction colic.

Rule #2 – Keep your Horse Hydrated

While on the topic of impaction, 24/7 access to clean water is always imperative to keep all that forage moving. Remember, horses tend to drink less in the winter and impactions usually form with dry feed. Water in buckets can freeze within hours of filling, so be sure your horse doesn’t become dehydrated because he can’t drink.

Rule #3 – Maximize Turnout and Exercise

Keep moving! Horses are not humans; they are trickle feeders designed to graze up to 18 hours a day while travelling 16km or more a day, while satisfying their need to feed. The bottom line is that a horse who is in a stall for most of the day is more prone to colic than one who is turned out. Many stable designers are thinking outside the box and developing track systems that encourage horses to move around in order to access resources. Improved motility of the digestive tract is just one of the health benefits.

Horses in consistent exercise routines such as school horses have been shown to be at a lower risk of colic. A change in activity level (frequency, duration or intensity) can increase the risk of colic. It is no coincidence that changes in diet and stabling often occur at the same time as changes in activity, which can also affect a horse’s colic risk.

Horse owners are encouraged to check out Equine Guelph’s online tool, the Colic Risk Rater, an interactive experience customized to the user’s situation. It takes 10 minutes to complete, and will calculate your horse’s risk for colic. It also provides a downloadable printout of prevention tips.

Users of the Colic Risk Rater answer a simple questionnaire about their horse’s current management and can watch the interactive dial move depending on their answer. Then, do it again and change your answers using the three simple rules for preventing winter colic. “You will be surprised to witness the rater’s dial move away from high colic risk as well as noticing the difference in your before and after scores,” Guelph says.

The tool is sponsored by CapriCMW Insurance Services Ltd. Mike King, national lead of equine programs at CapriCMW, encouraged horse owners to visit or revisit the tool.

“We can think of no better risk management tool to prevent colic than education,” he said, adding that the free tool and Guelph’s Gut Health & Colic Prevention course were well worth the investment.

Students of the course were often surprised at the difference in their score on the Colic Risk Rater from Unit one (where they first participate) and the end of the course when they retake the interactive questionnaire.