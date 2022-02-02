Researchers delve into the male lineages of Arabian horses

Share

Interesting questions remain over the historic connections between Oriental horse breeds, after researchers delved into the genetics of the Arabian horse passed down through the Y chromosome.

The Y chromosome is a valuable genetic marker for studying the origin and influence of male lines in populations.

An international team of researchers, in a study recently published in the journal Genes, carried out Y-chromosomal lineage-tracing in Arabian horses.

First, they used next-generation sequencing on samples 157 males from several breeds to established a Y haplotype history back through the generations.

Then, they looked for Y-chromosomal haplotypes specific to Arabian horses by genotyping a collection of 145 males representing most Arabian sire lines active around the globe.

These lines formed three discrete haplogroups – and the same haplogroups were detected in Arabian populations native to the Middle East.

The Arabian haplotypes were clearly distinct from the ones detected in Akhal Tekes, Turkoman horses, and the progeny of two Thoroughbred foundation sires, Viktoria Remer and her fellow researchers reported.

However, a haplotype introduced into the English Thoroughbred by the stallion Byerley Turk, born in 1680, was shared among Arabians, Turkomans, and Akhal Tekes, which opens a discussion about the historic connections between Oriental horse types.

The researchers also genetically traced Arabian sire line breeding in the Western world over the past 200 years.

“This confirmed a strong selection for relatively few male lineages and uncovered incongruences to written pedigree records,” they reported.

The study team said further research, based on extended sampling and more sensitive Y-chromosomal markers, is needed to fully resolve the direction of dispersal and influences that happened in the past.

“We must also keep in mind that the haplotypes seen in Arabians today are remnants that survived selection through human breeding decisions.

“Implementation of genetic information from historic remains is now possible, and such data will contribute to fully disentangling the origin of present Arabian lineages, resolving past admixture between and among populations, and uncovering the lineages that have been lost.”

They said the Y chromosome pattern in Arabian horses showed definite Arabian-specific haplogroups, which point to linebreeding with selection on males beyond the documented period.

“On the other hand, the maternal lineages, explained by the mitochondrial DNA phylogenetic pattern, have indicated a high maternal diversity of the Arabian breed.

“Therefore, the current Arabian horse breed is another example of differing variation of both maternal and paternal history in horses.”

From a historical and traditional breeding point of view, the matrilineal side was and is still considered the major criterion to determine the purity of the Arabian horse, they said.

“This work clearly shows that the paternal side is equally important, but a combined systematic analysis of both Y haplotypes and mitochondrial DNA is needed to determine the contrasting patterns of genetic variation in the two genetic compartments in the Arabian horse populations.

“Given the long history of maternal-oriented breeding practices in the places of breed origin and the small effective population size in the rest of the world, a more detailed comparison of mitochondrial DNA and Y haplotypes would be quite instructional.”

The authors said their study showed that Y chromosome haplotyping is a meaningful method for addressing population genetic, genealogical, and forensic questions in recently established modern horse lineages.

The determination of the Arabian and Thoroughbred Y chromosome haplotype signatures now allows the tracing of their recent impact in any breed, they said.

“However, further investigation is needed, and this should include enlarging the ascertainment panel, determining haplotype frequency distributions on a broader scale, and implementing faster-evolving markers in the analysis.”

In the future, Y chromosome lineage determination can substantiate horse breeding in a way that contributes to the understanding of the historic development of breeds, supports decision-making in breed conservation, and can be used to validate the paternal ancestry in pedigree records.

Researchers involved in the international study came from a range of institutions, including the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, Cornell University, Texas A&M University, and the All-Russian Research Institute for Horse Breeding.

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.