NZ horse riders in push to have their needs for trail and road access recognised

Horse riders are planning to ride to Parliament and the offices of some MPs in March in a push to have the needs of equestrians recognised in the planning of New Zealand roads, pathways, reserves and parks.

Riders have expressed their growing disquiet over the number of developments allowing for pedestrian and cycle access only.

An online petition to the New Zealand parliament by Arthur Yeo on behalf of the New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network asks that government designers of public infrastructure be required, through legislation, to meet equine needs.

It asks that central and local government designers and planners of public works and policy be required to consider, inform, consult and include equestrian users’ needs in the design and construction of all roading, pathways, reserves and parks.

By way of explanation, the group says the equine community is appalled at the lack of required inclusion of its needs in all public works, planning and construction, which is now severely limiting traditional access to roads, pathways and beaches.

“We lack the protection of traditional trails and riding areas or any recognition of our cultural, historical and economic contribution to Aotearoa. We have no funding and parliamentary support for our future as cyclists and walkers do.”

This, it said, is unfair and must be addressed.

The petition runs until February 25.

Equestrians near Wellington are planning a ride to parliament on March 9 in support of the petition, and hope that regional rides will take place to the offices of local MPs. The riders will be met by National Party MP Ian McKelvie for the formal presentation of the petition, which has so far gathered more than 6000 signatures.

The New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network is working towards becoming a charitable organization to be able to fund its efforts.

The organisation fears that unless something is done to change the current trajectory, all off-road riding will eventually be converted to pedestrian and cycle access only.

“We don’t all have acres of private farmland to ride on, safe on-road access to places or horse transport,” a spokeswoman said. “It would be devastating to discover that there was nowhere left for us or future generations to ride.”

The group says action is needed now so that riding horses in New Zealand’s open spaces will still be possible for future generations.

» A hard-copy paper version of the petition is available to obtain signatures from family, friends or workmates. It can be posted, or scanned and emailed to nzeanstaff@gmail.com. Only the second page is needed to collect signatures.