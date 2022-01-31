New parvoviruses found in foals with interstitial pneumonia

Share

A form of serious pneumonia of unknown cause that is seen occasionally in foals may be of viral origin, study findings suggest.

The research, reported in the journal Viruses, focused on six foals who succumbed to interstitial pneumonia, the cause of which was not known. Interstitial pneumonia affects the tissue that surrounds and separates the tiny air sacs of the lungs.

Eda Altan and her fellow researchers at the University of California noted that interstitial pneumonia in foals has been observed sporadically in the state over the years, especially in spring and summer. The condition has also been reported in other parts of the world.

Foal interstitial pneumonia is also sometimes called acute interstitial pneumonia of foals, severe bronchointerstitial pneumonia of foals, or foal acute respiratory distress syndrome. It usually affects individual foals within premises, but small clusters have also been reported.

Sporadic isolation of Rhodococcus equi has been reported in some cases, but in general no significant bacteria is consistently cultured.

Despite its resemblance to certain respiratory viral infections, no association with equine herpesvirus-1, equine herpesvirus-4 or equine influenza virus has been made to date.

The study team described their molecular-based testing of pooled samples of spleen, lung, and colon content taken from the foals after their deaths. Sequencing was undertaken in a bid to identify any virus-like particles.

The recently described equine copiparvovirus, which was named eqcopivirus, as well as three previously uncharacterized viruses, were identified. The study team went on to characterize the genomes of two closely related protoparvoviruses, and of a bocaparvovirus.

They also assembled the partial genome of a picornavirus. The new picornavirus’ partial genome was sufficiently divergent to be classified as a member of a new novel species that they provisionally called cabavirus in the Salivirus genus of the Picornaviridae family.

The parvoviruses were classified as members of new ungulate protoparvovirus and bocaparvovirus species in the Parvoviridae family.

The researchers then tested individual samples from each foal for these viral genomes.

When present, the parvoviruses were detected in both the feces and spleen. The picornavirus, protoparvovirus, and eqcopivirus genomes were detected in the lungs of one animal each.

Three foals were co-infected with the picornavirus and either a protoparvovirus, bocaparvovirus, or eqcopivirus. Two other foals were infected with a protoparvovirus only.

No viral infection was detected in one animal.

The evidence to date does not prove the roles of these viruses in interstitial pneumonia, nor indeed their potential role in any other diseases. Further and much larger studies will be required to establish any disease-causing link, they said.

Future work should include epidemiological studies comparing diseased cases and healthy matched controls, and, ultimately, viral inoculations.

“Whether the foals’ general health, genetic background, passive immunity, or co-infections play supporting roles for possible disease induction by these viruses also remain outstanding questions.”

The study team comprised Eda Altan, Alvin Hui, Yanpeng Li, Patricia Pesavento, Javier Asín, Beate Crossley, Xutao Deng, Francisco Uzal and Eric Delwart, all affiliated with the University of California. Altan, Hui, Li, Deng and Delwart are also affiliated with the Vitalant Research Institute in San Francisco.

Altan, E.; Hui, A.; Li, Y.; Pesavento, P.; Asín, J.; Crossley, B.; Deng, X.; Uzal, F.A.; Delwart, E. New Parvoviruses and Picornavirus in Tissues and Feces of Foals with Interstitial Pneumonia. Viruses 2021, 13, 1612. https://doi.org/10.3390/v13081612

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.