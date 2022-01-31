Horse racing’s environmental impact under scrutiny

Share

A survey of those involved in British horse racing is the latest step in efforts to assess the industry’s environmental impact.

The questionnaire, open to anyone involved in racing, forms part of a wider assessment of progress on environmental sustainability, commissioned last year by industry leaders and initiated and funded by the Racing Foundation.

The work aims to build a clearer overall picture of current environmental activities and expertise across racing and breeding. It is hoped that this will identify some of the key issues, risks, and opportunities for British racing, and make recommendations about what steps the industry could take to start embedding environmental sustainability in its long-term planning.

British Horseracing Authority Chief Regulatory Officer Brant Dunshea said climate change and sustainability were major challenges for our sport, given how dependent it was on the environment, transportation, and the use of essential resources.

“There is a real opportunity here for British racing to lead progress in this area, taking positive action to find effective solutions to the challenges we face – and crucially grasp some of the opportunities,” he said.

Racing Foundation Chief Executive Rob Hezel said a large amount of work had already been carried out across the industry, ranging from decarbonisation efforts to grassland management and waste reduction. “This work will help build an overall picture of where we are and where we want to be.”

The questionnaire is open to February 14.

Equine Science Update