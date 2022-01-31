Aust horse feed company Pryde’s sells for $38m

Share

Australian feed company SunRice, which makes the CopRice line of horse feed, has bought specialist equine feed manufacturer Pryde’s EasiFeed for $A38 million.

Based in Gunnedah on the Liverpool Plains of New South Wales, Pryde’s EasiFeed makes extruded cubes, extruded sweet feeds, and pellet products for horses. It has a strong presence in the Australian market, and also exports to New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, and the Middle East.

SunRice Group CEO Rob Gordon said the acquisition allowed the company to increase the scale of its CopRice business, increase its presence in the high-value equine market, and support its diversification into new geographic regions.

“There is a natural complement between Pryde’s strong brand and market position and CopRice’s product portfolio and reach into export markets,” he said.

“Importantly, the acquisition will also leverage CopRice’s existing manufacturing facilities and deliver benefits through SunRice’s investment in the Stabilised Rice Bran plant in Leeton, taking that highly nutritious ingredient and transforming it into branded products for sale in the high-value equine market.”

Peter Pryde founded Pryde’s EasiFeed’s more than 30 years ago. He will continue in his role as Managing Director of Pryde’s EasiFeed, alongside other Pryde family members who will remain in the business. Pryde’s has 34 products including extruded cubes, pellets, and cooked sweet feed muesli. Major brands include BioMare Cubes, EasiSport, Old Timer, EasiResult, EasiPerformance and EasiPrep.

“After building our business over 35 years becoming part of the SunRice Group is an exciting next chapter for Pryde’s EasiFeed,” Pryde said.

“Our family is looking forward to accessing opportunities through SunRice’s national and global footprint and scale to expand our customer base both nationally and internationally.”

Based on its unaudited financial statements, it generated revenue of $A30.1 million in the financial year ended June 30, 2021. Revenue has grown year on year for the past four financial years.