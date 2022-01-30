Free webinar to explore winter-spring equine parasite control

Share

A webinar presented by animal health company Zoetis will look at parasite control in horses over late winter and early spring.

Hosted by Zoetis veterinarian Dr Wendy Talbot, the free webinar will look at parasites that are prevalent in late winter, assessing risk, selecting a suitable dewormer, and spring worming plans.

There will also be a live Q&A session afterwards, and attendance equates to eight AMTRA (Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority) Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points. The webinar will be about an hour long.

» Register for the webinar, on Wednesday, February 10 at 10am (GMT).