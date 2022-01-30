Vulnerability of British horse riders recognised in highway code changes

Share

The vulnerability of horse riders, cyclists and walkers on roads have been recognised in changes to The Highway Code in England, Scotland and Wales.

The changes include a new hierarchy of road users, which places those at most risk in the event of a collision at the top of the pyramid.

The expectation is that less vulnerable road users, such as car and truck drivers, bear the greatest burden of responsibility in ensuring the safety of more vulnerable users when encountering them on roads. It does not remove the need for everyone to behave responsibly.

The speed guidance for passing horse riders is lowered to 10mph from 15mph, and drivers must allow at least 2 metres (6.5 feet) of space.

Under the new rules, road users may cross a double-white no-passing line if necessary (provided the road is clear) to overtake someone cycling or riding a horse if they are travelling at 10mph or less.

The changes, which came into force on Saturday, have been welcomed by the British Horse Society, following reports of four horses killed on Britain’s roads already this year.

This follows 46 equine deaths reported to the charity in the previous year, with an additional 118 being injured, as well as 130 human injuries.

The raft of changes follows a public consultation on a review of The Highway Code to improve road safety for those walking, cycling and riding horses. The consultation ran from July to October 2020, and received more than 20,000 responses from the public, businesses and other organisations.

Most people who responded were in favour of all the changes.

The BHS said many of the changes were a direct result of the organisation’s significant involvement in The Highway Code review’s stakeholder group for vulnerable road users. It said it had lobbied hard over the last three years to bring about improvements, and to represent equestrians in the review.

One of the key changes, it said, was the new hierarchy of road users, in which horses are alongside pedestrians and cyclists as vulnerable road users. The rule, it said, highlights that, irrespective of the method of transport, those who can do the greatest harm have the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger or threat they may pose to others.

The society’s director of safety, Alan Hiscox, said the safety changes were crucial. “I am very pleased that the BHS was able to represent the equestrian community within the Department for Transport’s Highway Code stakeholder group to ensure that all equestrians were included in the changes.

“They are a significant step forward for equestrian road safety and will help protect vulnerable road users, making the roads safer for everyone.”

The society says while the changes are welcome, there is still much to be done to prevent the hundreds of horse and rider injuries, and horse fatalities, reported each year.

It says it is committed to educating drivers and creating awareness about how to safely pass horses on the roads, through its Dead Slow campaign. It was launched to help better educate drivers on how to safely pass horses on the road.

The campaign consists of four key behavioural change messages to drivers: If I see a horse on the road then I will …

Slow down to a maximum of 10mph;

Be patient – I will not sound my horn or rev my engine;

Pass the horse wide and slow (if safe to do so), at least a car’s width if possible;

Drive slowly away.

The charity is urging equestrians to report any incidents they experience on the roads using the “Horse i” app, which gathers data to help strengthen the society’s voice when implementing positive changes.

A rundown of the new rules and guidance can be found on the UK Government website here.