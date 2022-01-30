Ghost horse Mystic gallops into third TV series

Share

Production of the third series of TV series Mystic, based on the popular Pony Club Secrets book series, is under way in New Zealand.

The award-winning family action-adventure is being filmed in Auckland, ahead of the show’s series two New Zealand premiere on February 16.

Mystic series two launched on BBC iPlayer in November 2021 and premiered on CBBC on January 9, 2022, running weekly. Series three will screen in the UK and NZ later this year. The show also screens internationally on ABC (Australia), SuperChannel (Canada), ZDF (Germany), Canal+ (France) and Netflix (Benelux).

Mystic received a double season recommission following the successful launch of series one in 2020 and in December 2021 was named Best Children’s Programme at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards. The programme also won both the special Jury Award and the Audience Award for Best Drama Series at the prestigious Festival Jeunesse D’Ecran in France in November 2021.

The series has been praised for the way it handles topical issues for kids and young people. Environmental themes continue to be a huge drive for the family drama, this time focusing on the damaging effects of over-fishing and the destruction of precious marine habitats.

In season three, Issie (Macey Chipping, Holby City, Vampire Academy) continues to have visions of the ghost horse, Mystic, this time along with a mysterious sea serpent statue and an ancient shipwreck. Is Mystic warning Issie of an impending environmental catastrophe? Or are the visions linked to the sudden arrival of her erstwhile grandfather, Gordon? Or could it be both?

Mystic is based on New Zealand author Stacy Gregg’s internationally best-selling Pony Club Secrets book series. Hamish Bennett, Martha Hardy-Ward and Briar Grace-Smith join Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers as writers on the third series of eight 30-minute episodes.

A host of young New Zealander actors join Chipping in the ensemble cast. They include Antonia Robinson (The New Legends of Monkey, The Brokenwood Mysteries), Max Crean (Power Rangers: Dino Fury), Jacqueline Joe (Top of the Lake), Josh Tan (Mulan, Tales of Nai Nai) and Hatty Walton.

Rounding out the core cast are Laura Patch (After Life, Bad Mother), who plays Issie’s mother Amanda, and Kiwis Cathy Downes (Winter of Our Dreams, Shortland Street), who plays grandmother Mitch, along with Phil Brown (The Brokenwood Mysteries, American Playboy), Kirk Torrance (The Dead Lands, Outrageous Fortune), Carrie Green (Under the Vines) and Jonny Brugh (What We Do In The Shadows, 800 Words). Bruce Phillips and Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Cousins) join the ensemble cast for series 3.

Executive Producer, Richard Fletcher of Libertine Pictures said the team was proud of the success that Mystic has achieved. “Critically acclaimed, award-winning and most importantly loved by fans. In series three, Mystic will continue to tackle the issues closest to kids’ hearts – from the personal struggles of growing up through to the global problem of protecting our environment – in an exciting and funny way.”

Mystic is a Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television co-production, and co-commissioned by the UK’s children’s channel, CBBC, and TVNZ.

Below is a recap of series 2: