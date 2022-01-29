Equine temperature taking goes high tech with new AI device

Share

The Australian company that introduced an automated system for racehorse care and management has added a next-generation temperature testing tool to its platform.

StableWizard’s new Temperature Wand instantaneously transmits results to the trainer, automatically

filtering information and raising alerts for elevated temperatures with an inbuilt exemption-based

program.

The thermometer is digitally linked to the StableWizard platform and can be displayed on any device. To capture the temperature a handler taps the device to a tag on the horse’s box then inserts the device to take the temperature in seconds without needing to write anything down. The result is accurate and accessible temperature information transmitted in real-time directly to the trainer, anywhere.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), the system is designed to assess the latest temperature reading against pre-set rules and all temperature records captured for an individual horse. Immediate notification of an abnormal result enables timely intervention by a trainer preventing unwell horses from being worked or raced when they shouldn’t be.

StableWizard Co-founder and Head of Research Mark Kay said the team had been focused on developing a digital solution for temperature taking, which he described as “one of the more dangerous aspects of horse welfare”.

The information automatically sent to the platform records the time the temperature was taken and the result for each horse, as well as the ambient temperature and humidity within the barn or can be similarly tagged to the horse in settings outside the barn. It provides robust historical data to vastly improve decision-making for a horse’s training and welfare regime.

“Not only is this an improvement for handlers, but a thoroughbred’s temperature is a very critical indicator of health so we can really improve welfare management with accurate and timely data,” he said.

Kay said the automation of data entry eliminated potential human error from manual entry: “There is no requirement for any reading or temperature recording by the operator as the wand automatically records and stores all the information.

“The captured results are then uploaded to the cloud by the wand for the StableWizard rules-based engine to determine out of normal readings based on the average temperature of each horse.”

He said the new Australian designed and manufactured tool had “wide-ranging implications for all manner of equine operations beyond thoroughbred stables”.