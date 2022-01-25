It’s showtime! New championship for senior horses and ponies

Share

The “golden oldies” will have their chance to shine with a new addition to Britain’s showing calendar this season.

An Open Veteran Championship has been launched as part of the SEIB Search for a Star series, and is open to any horse or pony over 16 years old with any rider. The concept was trialed at the end of the 2021 season and proved very popular.

There will be five qualifying events, from April to August, culminating in a finale at Your Horse Live in November 2022.

Search for a Star first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at championship shows. The new Open Veteran Championship is the very first Search for a Star class that has no amateur restrictions on the horses, ponies and riders taking part.

SEIB Marketing Manager, Nicolina MacKenzie said the new championship would celebrate top horses in their later years.

“It will be a real treat to see the ‘golden oldies’ perform at Your Horse Live in November. Older horses that have previously excelled in other disciplines will be very welcome to take part. This is the one Search for a Star class in which there is no requirement for amateur status,” she said.

Horses will be required to gallop and make-up and show products are permitted.

More details about the qualifiers will be available soon.

The Search for a Star concept was launched more than 20 years ago by SEIB Insurance Brokers so they could offer a unique competition opportunity to many of their amateur rider customers.