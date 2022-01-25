Britain’s “hybrid” National Equine Forum to cover an array of issues

Share

Britain’s National Equine Forum (NEF) will host its 30th annual conference as a hybrid event on March 3.

It means there will be fewer in-person attendees at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) but provides the opportunity for many more to join via a live stream.

The day will include a special celebratory review of the past 30 years of NEF as well as consideration of what the next 30 years may have in store. Other highlights include a debate on workforce sustainability within the equine sector, Defra’s view of the industry, a look at equine herd health status and the latest on anthelmintic resistance.

NEF Chairman Tim Brigstocke said that during a time in which the industry continues to face challenges imposed by the pandemic, the forum aims to cover important practical issues within the sector as well as share the latest knowledge and news.

“We hope the day will be engaging, informative and fun and that our hybrid format will once again broaden our reach around the globe.”

Forum topics include:

The Equine Industry in a Changing World will include contributions from The Rt Hon Lord Benyon, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Defra, Robert Huey, Chief Veterinary Officer Northern Ireland Executive and Dr Martin Blake, Chief Veterinary Officer, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Ireland.

Equine Health will have David Mountford, Chair of the British Horse Council and Dr Richard Newton discussing topical aspects of disease prevention and control.

Workforce sustainability in the equine sector will deliver a real-world insight into the roles of humans and horses with contributions from the British Grooms Association, the Equestrian Employers Association, the racing industry and riding schools, along with equestrian colleges and universities. The session will close with a panel discussion and questions from the audience.

Equine anthelmintic resistance will take a detailed look at the growing threat of resistance to the equine wormers that are available with presentations from Dr Claire Stratford and Dr Alison Pyatt at the Veterinary Medicines Directorate. The responsibilities of owners, vets, and Registered Animal Medicines Advisor and Suitably Qualified Persons (RAMAs/SQPs) in helping to slow resistance will then be discussed, with the inclusion of case studies and opportunities for delegate participation.

Breeding changes in the last 30 years will be explored by Tullis Matson in the Memorial lecture.

The day will close with the announcement of the Sir Colin Spedding Award 2022 winner.

Q&A opportunities have been built in at the end of all the main sessions, with questions being submitted from February 28.

» Tickets to the livestream are available now.

• Two special interest webinars held ahead of last year’s forum – Just in Time – Using Science to Save our Breeds and The Great Weight Debate (Equine) – are now available to view.