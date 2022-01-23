Webinar to explore why horses “misbehave”

Share

We all know that horses may buck, rear, nap or demonstrate other “misbehavior” but how do we find the cause?

A free webinar hosted by the McTimoney College of Chiropractic will investigate why horses “misbehave” and the role of McTimoney treatment. It will consider common physical causes and other factors which affect equine behaviour, including case studies and key research in this area. It webinar provides an hour of CPD for all professionals.

Presenters Nikki Routledge and Vanessa Davidson from The McTimoney Animal Association (MAA) will look at current research into both physical and behavioural issues seen in horses, and how these issues are interlinked. They will also share the points that owners can look for when watching their horse’s behaviour and how the McTimoney treatment works for horses.

McTimoney is a form of chiropractic manipulation used to treat pain and dysfunction of the musculoskeletal system. It predominantly focuses on optimising alignment of the spine and pelvis in order to restore correct function of the skeletal system, nervous system and surrounding soft tissue. The technique is non-invasive and gentle and is readily accepted by animals. The treatment aims to resolve dysfunction and balance the animal’s musculoskeletal system, restoring health and movement, soundness, and performance.

In recent years there has been a huge increase in awareness of physical issues causing behavioural problems and owners are far quicker to look for and treat underlying conditions. But there are also many environmental and management issues for horses that are less commonly considered when looking at the physical body and therapy.

For example, while lameness is commonly a causal factor in reluctance to work, anxiety caused by environmental stressors also contributes to these symptoms and it is important for owners to look at their horse holistically. Whilst chiropractic care is predominantly a physical therapy, it is key for the practitioner and owner to work together to identify all triggers for misbehaviour in order to resolve these issues. This webinar explores how this may be done from the view of the McTimoney Animal Practitioner.

January 27, 2022 at 7pm (GMT)

Nikki Routledge (MSc PGCLT, BSc (Hons) MMAA AHPR) is a qualified McTimoney Animal Practitioner who has been treating competitive and pet horses and dogs in South West England for over 18 years. Routledge also enjoys teaching students at the McTimoney College of Chiropractic, being able to pass on the knowledge and skills which have given her such a varied and interesting career working with so many animals and their owners, to a new generation of animal chiropractic practitioners.

Vanessa Davidson (MSc PGCE BSc (Hons) MMAA AHPR) is based in Somerset, and is an active McTimoney Animal Practitioner, maintaining a small client base treating primarily horses and dogs. Davidson has also taught, managed, and written educational programmes over the past 20 years. She is also involved in the McTimoney Animal Association with whom practitioners register upon graduation.

The McTimoney Animal Association (MAA) is an independent regulatory body with 130 members in the UK and Ireland. All members hold a PGDip or MSc in Animal Manipulation (Chiropractic) from the McTimoney College of Chiropractic, fulfill 75 hours of CPD over three years in a similar format to that of the RCVS, and comply with the Veterinary Surgeons Act (1966) and Veterinary Surgeons Exemptions Order (2015). Members of the MAA abide by a code of ethics and standards of proficiency as well as being fully insured to treat animals.