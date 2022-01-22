Free webinar: Health professionals on treating “the whole horse”

Share

A free webinar will help horse owners to select and work with equine health specialists and professionals.

“The whole horse approach – how you can help equine health professionals work together to support your horse” is the latest in World Horse Welfare’s popular Welfare Wednesday Webinar series, which has had a break over the midwinter season.

The latest webinar will welcome a team of equine health professionals to talk about how they work together to treat the horse as a whole. Importantly, they will also explain how owners and carers can be confident that the professional they are using to help our horse is the right one.

Veterinarian Lucy Grieve will explore the types of allied professionals that may be chosen to help treat horses and the central role that the vet often plays. She will be joined on the panel by farrier Rebecca Lowe AWCF, chartered and veterinary physiotherapist Kate Stephens, and equine dental technician James Arkley.

The speakers will discuss how their roles complement each other and highlight what owners and carers should consider when deciding which specialists to use. They will also explain what checks to carry out before allowing anyone to treat our horses.