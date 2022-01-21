VIP Badminton Horse Trials tickets up for grabs

Share

A chance to go in the draw to win a VIP Package to the Badminton Horse Trials is on offer from British feed company Spillers.

The legendary Badminton Horse Trials held on the grounds of Badminton House in Gloucestershire, also hosts a Grassroots Championships. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic so the return of Badminton this year, from May 4 to 8, 2022, looks set to be more exciting than ever.

Spillers is the official feed supplier at Badminton, which is being sponsored by Mars Equestrian. Spillers Sales Director Sarah Dawson said the company was excited to “bring some cheer with this fabulous Badminton giveaway, to help keep the traditional January blues at bay”.

“It’s a great way to celebrate our role as Official Feed Supplier at Badminton and also to support and celebrate this world-leading event at the next level, with Mars Equestrian as Presenting Sponsor. It all epitomises the ethos of the Spillers Brand as ‘Partners in Care’.”

The Badminton Horse Trials runs over five days and is one of only six annual Concours Complet International Five Star events (CCI5*) as classified by the FEI.

The winner of the Spillers competition will receive the bumper Badminton package of:

Two admission tickets for Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, 2022

One car pass

A ccess to Mars Equestrian’s VIP Hospitality area

Overnight stay in a hotel (on the outskirts of Bristol on Friday night)

A course walk with an international rider on Friday

» Entries close on March 31, 2020, and the winner will be notified by April 5.

