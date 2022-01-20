NZ equestrian festival a multi-discipline celebration

Share

Competitions, demonstrations and some 30 clinicians will feature at an equestrian expo in New Zealand next month.

Equifest is converging on the National Equestrian Centre in Taupo over the weekend of February 4 to 6, and is expected to attract thousands of spectators.

Event Director Ammie Hardie said Equifest was the only national event of its type. “For the rest of the year, the western riders mostly stick to themselves, and the jumpers and dressage sports run their individual events.

“People are very passionate about their own disciplines; they have their own championships and points to gather,” she said.

“The beauty of Equifest is that it brings everyone together to celebrate the one thing they all have in common – their love of horses.”

With events being cancelled around the country, Equifest will host some of the country’s most well-known educators sharing their skills and expertise through clinics and demonstrations, with several fan favourites returning as well as a few new faces being added to the mix. Hardie said that equestrian enthusiasts of all riding levels, ages and disciplines will benefit from the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experiences that Equifest offers.

While the postponement of the event from October last year meant several educators were unable to participate in February, Hardie said she had been humbled by the support from the public.

“Equifest is about gaining new knowledge, trying a different discipline and most importantly getting together again with friends and family, something we haven’t been able to do very much lately,” Hardie said.

It was also expected that the event would provide a boost for the Taupo tourism and hospitality businesses feeling the effects of large-scale event postponements in the region because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy mayor Christine Rankin said Taupo was looking forward to welcoming Equifest and its visitors to the district. “We’re thrilled to have the National Equestrian Centre in Taupō offering a world-class facility for many different equestrian disciplines and pursuits.

“Once visitors have enjoyed celebrating and exploring all things equine, we hope they’ll get the chance to dine out at some of our spectacular cafes and restaurants, explore our boutique shops, or enjoy a relaxing soak in the hot pools.”

» Tickets start at $30 for adults and $20 for children for single-day admission. All educational clinics, demonstrations and sessions are included.