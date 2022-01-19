Free education hub for donkeys and mules launched

Share

A free online learning platform has been launched for donkey and mule owners, covering a wide range of areas, from behaviour and respiratory disease to dentistry and hoof care.

The Donkey Academy is an innovation of international animal welfare charity, The Donkey Sanctuary, and has been developed by donkey experts.

Courses range from foundation to more advanced levels, providing a huge range of learning for donkey and mule owners, universities, veterinary colleges, carers and professionals alike. It is hoped that it will bring a massive boost to the welfare of donkeys around the globe.

The ground-breaking initiative has been championed by Peter Wright, star of Channel 5’s TV show The Yorkshire Vet and ambassador for The Donkey Sanctuary.

“It makes me incredibly proud that The Donkey Sanctuary is widening its reach and impact by using technology to be there for even more donkeys and mules,” Wright said.

“The Donkey Academy is the next step in the charity’s journey to reach even more donkeys and mules, by sharing the latest knowledge from the world’s leading donkey experts.”

UNSAAC University in Cusco, Peru is one of the institutions already benefiting from the Donkey Academy.

Collaboration between The Donkey Sanctuary and one of its partners, Equitarian Initiative, developed the first online curriculum for universities focused on welfare and preventive medicine for working equids.

Joao Rodrigues, Lead for Welfare Assessment at The Donkey Sanctuary, said that having the opportunity to provide training, knowledge and skills to these students, who live in a region heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, was an incredible experience.

“The students were training to be general veterinarians, but their curriculum contained almost no courses on equid medicine, despite the large number of working equids in the region,” Rodrigues said.

“We hope that with this online course, these vets will now have the tools to help these animals and support the communities that rely on them.”

Fiona Cooke, The Donkey Sanctuary’s Head of Research, said the courses were developed based on the most up-to-date scientific knowledge and the expertise of people who have been working with donkeys and mules in many different contexts for many years.

“We understand the different needs of our audiences, so we are making sure that everyone can access the information that is relevant to them and the donkeys that they care for, work with or wish to know more about.”

The Donkey Sanctuary is a global leader for equid welfare, research and veterinary care. The charity operates programmes worldwide for animals working in agriculture, industry and transportation.

» Register for the Donkey Academy