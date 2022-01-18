New group to advance animal emergency management

A new trans-Tasman organisation that aims to improve incident management involving horses and other animals has been launched.

Animal Emergency Incident Management Network Australia and New Zealand (AEIMN ANZ) will work with local, national and international organisations to share knowledge and skills to foster continuous improvement of how incidents involving animals are managed.

It is chaired by Professor Josh Slater, the head of Veterinary Clinical Sciences at the University of Melbourne, who said AEIMN ANZ would encompass all aspects of incident management involving animals, including research, policy, education, planning, safety, and practices to improve animal welfare outcomes.

The organisation brings together veterinarians, emergency responders and policymakers to develop and promote safer practices at incidents involving domestic animals.

Its vice-chair is large animal rescue expert David King, an NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Hawkesbury Unit Deputy Commander and co-chair of the NSW SES General Land Rescue Capability Development Group. He said the new organisation was “a unique opportunity for responders to incidents involving domestic animals to share experiences and to learn from each other”.

King has been rescuing horses and cattle from creeks, dams, floats, buildings and bogs for more than 30 years. He is now actively training rescue agencies throughout the State in all aspects of large animal rescue and relocation, and has authored numerous training resources including road crash rescue, flood rescue and large animal rescue. In 2015, King was awarded an Emergency Services Medal (ESM) for his work with the NSW SES.

Julie Fiedler has taken on the role of secretary for the AEIMN ANZ. Fielder, who is undertaking a PhD relating to sports horse welfare at the University of Melbourne, is a member of the Skills Impact Animal Care and Management Industry Advisory Committee which has recently overseen projects related to human safety, horse welfare and incidents involving large animals in the workplace.

Other members of the interim committee are Ben Birbeck, Professor Christopher Riley, and Rod Stebbing.

The group’s first stakeholder forum is on February 3, and aims to provide an avenue to share information and learnings from experiences out in the field. It is open to educators, instructors and those responsible for the oversight or delivery of training or policy.