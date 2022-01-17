Horse Management Seminar free again this year

Share

Rutgers University’s Equine Science Center is keeping its Horse Management Seminar free and in a virtual format for another year, because of pandemic restrictions.

The series starts on February 8, and each webinar will feature two speakers who will focus on “Recent Advances” in Health, Genetics, and Nutrition. Each evening will focus on one topic area and will end with an “Ask the Expert Live” panel hosted by Dr Carey Williams, Equine Extension Specialist and the Associate Director of Outreach for the Rutgers Equine Science Center, as well as the evening’s speakers.

Attendees will have time to ask questions about the presentations and are also encouraged to bring questions to the webinars based upon the subject area for that night.

The Horse Management Seminar will consist of three Tuesday evening webinars, running from 6.30pm to 8.30pm (EST).

The Equine Science Center is a unit of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. Its mission is “Better Horse Care through Research and Education”.

The Horse Management Seminar schedule is:

February 8 – Recent Advances in Veterinary Medicine

“New Advances with Equine Diseases – Lyme, EHV, PHF, and more!”, Dr Mark Crisman, DVM, MS, DACVIM, Senior Veterinarian, Equine Technical Services, Zoetis

“What is new, tried and true with equine rehabilitation and conditioning?”, Dr Sarah Gold, DVM, DACVSMR, B.W. Furlong & Associates

February 15 – What’s New in Equine Genetics and Health

“Genomics in the horse industry: discovering new questions at every turn”, Dr Samantha Brooks, University of Florida

“Equine Metabolic Syndrome: What is ID, why do we care and how do we manage?”, Dr Amanda Adams, University of Kentucky

February 22 – Recent Advances in Equine Nutrition

“Nutrition and rotational grazing, metabolism and microbiome”, Dr Jennifer Weinert-Nelson, formally Rutgers University, currently USDA-ARS Post-Doc, Lexington, KY

“New findings on CBD/Hemp in Horse Nutrition”, Anna Collins, Murray State University

» Register for one or all three webinars