Tim Williams joins Equus Foundation as head of programs

Tim Williams has been named Head of Programs for the Equus Foundation, and will serve as the primary contact for the organisation’s equine charity partners.

The Equus Foundation is a US animal welfare charity dedicated to protecting America’s horses.

Williams, the founder of CJC Adventures, entered the equestrian world 25 years ago and has worked in partnership and collaboration with the Equus Foundation for many years. As the developer of the Equus Foundation Equine Education Network (EEN), Williams will continue to serve as the administrator of this free comprehensive resource.

Williams and his wife, Karin Bump PhD, founded the National Association of Equine Affiliated Academics (NAEAA), the Right Program for U, and will be re-launching an earlier project, Saddle UP NY, a state-wide, interactive equine business and organization directory, an outgrowth of the results of a comprehensive New York State Equine Industry Survey which they designed and administered in 2014.

His equestrian background has included positions with several colleges with large equine student populations, John Madden Sales, the Syracuse Invitational Sporthorse Tournament, and the Lorenzo Driving Competition in addition to co-managing the World of Horses Exhibit at the New York State Fair and involvement with the college and career fairs at both the Massachusetts and Ohio Equine Affaire venues and the national Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) championship in Syracuse.

In his new role with the Equus Foundation, Williams will work closely with Valerie Angeli, VP Engagement, as the charity’s efforts focus on developing long-term solutions to end the abuse of America’s horses “and generate the needed resources to implement the solutions”, Equus Foundation President Lynn Coakley said.

“As we head into 2022, we could not be more pleased to announce that Tim Williams has joined the Equus Foundation team to help us fulfill our mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between horses and people,” Coakley said.

She said its equine charity partners are the core of the Equus Foundation’s commitment to invest in programs with the greatest impact on minimizing the conditions that lead to abuse and neglect.

The foundation works to find homes for at-risk horses and horses in transition, provide a safety net for owners enduring hardship to keep their horses, ensure a safe haven for aged horses, and increase opportunities for more horses to engage with people in new and innovative ways.