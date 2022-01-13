Free webinar series delves into equine diet management

Share

A series of three webinars to help horse owners understand more about gastric ulcers, reduce the risks of laminitis, and manage their horses’ diets kicks off next week.

Presented by Spillers nutritionists, Isabel Harker, Gina Burgoyne and Sarah Nelson, each session will contain clearly delivered information and practical advice. There will also be plenty of opportunities to ask questions.

Every level of horse owner can benefit from the webinars, said Clare Barfoot RNutr, Marketing and Research and Development Director at Mars Horsecare UK, home of the Spillers brand.

“Whether you have a horse or a pony, and whether you are looking for safe weight gain, weight loss or a maintenance diet these webinars are for you.

“The webinars incorporate answers to many of the questions we receive via our Care-Line, together with the latest in equine nutrition science. And the best news is they are free and accessible to all.”

The webinars are being hosted on Microsoft Teams, and each session will last about an hour.

» Sign up for the webinars. A link to join the webinar will then be emailed the day before the session.

The webinars are:

Tips for winter weight gain – hosted by Gina Burgoyne – Thursday, January 20, 8pm (GMT)

Forage

Calories explained

Fibre and oil diets

Practical advice

Tips for horses prone to gastric ulcers – hosted by Gina Burgoyne – Thursday, February 10, 8pm (GMT)

Who is at risk

What to look out for

How nutrition plays a role

Forage

Managing your laminitic horse – hosted by Isabel Harker and Sarah Nelson – Thursday, March 3, 8pm (GMT)