Platinum Jubilee equestrian coin a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the coins commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, featuring the Queen on horseback.

Representing the Queen’s fondness of nature, the design is reminiscent of the equestrian designs for the 1953 Coronation and 2002 Jubilee crown pieces, and she has personally approved the designs.

The coins mark 70 years on the throne, and the special obverse design by artist John Bergdahl will be struck on the ‘heads’ side of a new 50p and traditional £5 crown.

There is even a £5000 platinum coin that is 5kg and of 175mm diameter that has a recommended retail price of £385,200.

The collectible 50p with the new obverse design – and featuring the number 70 along with The Queen’s cipher designed by Osborne Ross on the opposite side – is available from The Royal Mint for £7. The £5 is also on sale, for £10.

As part of the celebrations for the Jubilee, The Royal Mint is gifting 7000 coins to children who complete the special Jubilee edition of The Queen’s Green Canopy RFS Junior Forester Award, which aims to inspire young people to learn about the benefit of trees and assist in woodland management in their local community.

Junior foresters from Saltford C of E Primary School in Bristol joined in the launch of the new Platinum Jubilee 50p, showcasing the enduring memento of the occasion in the palm of their hands that will be cherished for generations.

The Royal Mint has been the original maker of British coins for 1100 years.

The Royal Mint has told the story of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on UK coins since her accession to the throne in 1952. Royal Mint Museum Historian Chris Barker said that five definitive portraits of the Queen had been struck over the length of her reign celebrating previous Jubilees.

“The 1977 Silver Jubilee crown was the first major UK commemorative coin produced at The Royal Mint’s Llantrisant home, after the minting in London ceased in 1975. Roughly 37 million coins were produced at that time, and thousands were gifted to children across the UK as a memento of the occasion.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy CEO Dan Rex said the coin would be a fitting memento for young people participating in the tree-planting initiative created to mark the Jubilee. He said they were the future custodians of the UK’s green spaces, forests and woodlands.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy is honoured to accept this generous and unique gift from The Royal Mint which will be awarded to children from across the nation who complete the special QGC Jubilee Edition of the RFS Junior Forester Award.”