Tiny foal Olaf comes in from the freezing cold to a warmer future

Share

A young foal of only a few months old who was separated from his mother and abandoned on flood-prone land is now warm and safe for the winter.

Young Olaf had been left to fend for himself as freezing winter weather approached in early December, but luckily the owners of the land he was abandoned on contacted World Horse Welfare.

When the charity’s Field Officer Chris Shaw visited to assess the situation he realised that Olaf’s situation was precarious with winter weather fast approaching. It was clear that Olaf was just a few months old. The tiny black and white colt was so small he barely reached Shaw’s waist in height.

“Despite being obviously nervous, Olaf repeatedly approached me, it was as if he didn’t want to be left on his own again,” Shaw said.

“After he began to trust me, and shared my apple, I was able to check him over. Although he was in reasonable bodily condition at that point, at such a young age his situation was really precarious and he could have deteriorated rapidly once the winter weather hit.

“Happily, for him, the landowners took the appropriate action and used the Control of Horses Act. This meant that when no one came forward to claim Olaf he was signed over into our care and ownership,” Shaw said.

“He is now looking at a well-fed and cosy future rather than having to face a frozen, uncertain winter alone.”

Olaf arrived safely at the charity’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Norfolk where he is being looked after by an expert team, who will care for him until he is ready for rehoming.

Young Olaf has also taken on the role as the face of World Horse Welfare’s New Year Appeal.

Funds are tight at this time of year for everyone, but even a small donation can really make a difference and help give horses and ponies in need, like Olaf, a fresh start this year.

The charity cares for and rehabilitates about 300 horses and ponies at any one time in its four farms around the UK.

Shaw said that Olaf is “one of the lucky ones”.

“Sadly, Olaf won’t be the only pony who needs our help before spring – and he may not even be the only foal we see dumped this winter either.”

“Our work helping horses and ponies like Olaf is only made possible by our generous supporters.”

• Voting for the SEIB Giving Charity Award of 2022 is open for another few days, and World Horse Welfare is asking for help to be in with a chance of winning £12,000. Voting for the awards closes on Monday, January 17.