Free webinar: Visual training and mental health in horse riders

A free webinar on “Visual Training and Mental Health in Horse Riders” is the first in a virtual educational series during Florida’s Winter Equestrian Festival.

Speakers Dr Lawrence Lampert and Dr Marcela Camacho will help riders learn how to make quicker decisions on their horse, improve their reflexes, and maintain positive mental health. The session is sponsored by EyeBix Performance USA.

Presented by Adequan, the series runs on Thursdays until the end of March with sessions from various industry professionals.

All participants will be entered in a grand prize giveaway for the end of the series, with a luxury item from Karina Brez Jewelry on offer.

» Register for “Visual Training and Mental Health in Horse Riders”, on January 6 at 6pm (EST)

The next webinar is on January 20. Its topic is “Newest Advances in Security Technology: Artificial Intelligence, the ‘Cloud’, Facial Recognition, Integration, IoT, 4K. What does this all mean and how can it help you secure your facility?”

About the speakers

Dr Lawrence D. Lampert is a developmental optometrist and one of a select number of people in his field with a fellowship in developmental vision and vision training. Dr. Lampert sees patients from around the world for consultations and evaluations. He treats children who are experiencing problems in school due to visual learning disabilities as well as professional and amateur athletes who want to improve their overall level of performance through vision training. He also treats brain-injury patients, people experiencing visual complications from excessive time in front of computers and more. Using vision training techniques, Dr. Lampert has worked with players from the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, Miami Dolphins, Japanese Baseball League, PGA and LPGA golfers, USTA tennis players and world-class international athletes during the 1996 Olympics.

Dr Marcela Camacho is an optometrist from the University of La Salle (ULS). Postgraduate degree in pedagogy – UNAD. Postgraduate in Marketing – Agreement U. Autónoma and U de Cambridge. Magister in Administration – ULS. Clinical rotation in pediatric optometry and low vision at UAB (University Birmingham USA) Investigative teacher in areas of pediatric optometry and visual therapy. National and international lecturer in the area. Scientific Director and Founding Partner of Eyebix Performance. 22-year-old clinical practice in pediatric optometry, orthoptics and visual therapy. Author of two books on visual therapy and training. Training in sports visual training (Eyeperformance USA and SVTA Method).