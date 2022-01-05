Feed company Spillers seeks equestrian brand ambassadors

Share

Nominations are being sought for the 2022 Spillers Ambassador Programme, following the huge success of the scheme last year.

Applications are being accepted until the end of the month from riders of every ability and discipline, from grassroots to established competition level. The 10 chosen winners will receive a free bag of Spillers feed each month, together with two virtual consultations from a Spillers nutritionist over the year. The winners will also receive a smart collection of Spillers-branded riding kit.

Spillers Marketing and Research and Development Director Clare Barfoot said the scheme was introduced last year to “bring some cheer and help riders get their aspirations back on track after all the trials and tribulations of Covid-19”.

“But it was such a massive success, with 650 entries, and it put smiles on so many faces that we have decided to run it again this year.”

Applications close on January 31.

A shortlist of 20 will be put forward to the semi-finals. The shortlisted applicants will be asked to make a 30-second video explaining why they feel they deserve to win, and the public will be invited to vote for their favourite candidate via social media.

The 10 winners will be announced at the end of February 2022.