Seminars to explore the issue of the “problem mare”

A new online continuing education course for veterinarians and students has added further live seminars and on-demand access on the topic of problem mares.

Hosted by ReproTraining, “Problem Mare II” features 12 internationally recognized specialists working in practice and clinical research who will present live online seminars in advanced gynaecology. The sessions include pictures and videos, clinical case discussion and a review of recent literature. Participants are encouraged to solve clinical cases and subsequently join a 25 min live Q&A session.

The latest sessions follow the success of the first ReproTraining seminar series “Problem Mare I”, “Pregnant Mare and Foal I” and “Pregnant Mare and Foal II, which are available on-demand.

Besides presentation on recent topics the new interactive formate includes panel discussions on “PPID and EMS  management of endocrine disorders in equine reproduction”, “Rational use of antibiotics in equine reproduction and the new EU-regulations of medicines for veterinary use with special focus on equine reproduction” and “Progesterone: myths and evidence-based medicine in diagnostics and therapy” with international experts.

The live online seminars are on January 13, 20 and 27, and February 3 and 17, 2022, at 1pm (Central European Time).

The fee for the course is €350 for non-members, €260 for members, and €140 for students.

There is a 25% discount for members of GPM, BEVA, AAEP, SIVE (or equivalent associations ), and a 60% discount for students, PhD students, interns, and residents.

» Register for Problem Mare II