Free webinar looks at equine and human wellbeing in therapeutic programs

A webinar on January 13 will present the preliminary results of a project exploring the wellbeing of horses and veterans and first responders involved in therapeutic programs.

Presented by the Horses and Human Research Foundation (HHRF), Dr Laurie McDuffee, DVM, PhD, DACVS, and Dr William J. Montelpare, Ph.D., will host a free webinar “Equine-Assisted Services as a Treatment for Veterans with PTSD”, an HHRF funded project exploring the efficacy of equine psychotherapy on human-horse dyads. The project looked at changes in measures of stress hormones and heart rate variability measures (HRV) in both human and horse participants, and PTSD symptoms in humans, and measured behavioral responses in horses.

The goal of this research project was to ensure that the applications of equine-facilitated psychotherapy (EFP) were evidence-informed, and that mutual wellbeing was realized by the horses and the veterans/first responders involved in therapeutic programs.

Upcoming webinars from the HHRF will look at topics including veteran and horse research, the relationships of riding and healing trauma, horses in education, and working with clients with the help of horses.

» Register for the webinar, at 7pm (EST) on January 13, 2022.