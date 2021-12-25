Horse Sport Ireland launches new membership “club”

Share

Horse Sport Ireland has launched a new membership community that gives access to a range of benefits including insurance cover and discount offers.

The HSI Club Membership programme has four membership options and its benefits include personal accident and public liability insurance cover. The first 100 members to join up will receive a Horse Sport Ireland Goodie Bag in the New Year.

Post-Brexit changes have meant that residents of the Republic of Ireland can no longer avail of Public Liability and Personal Accident Insurance which was previously available through UK-based Equestrian Membership Organisations. The new HSI Club Membership offers a solution for the Irish equestrian community.

Horse Sport Ireland has partnered with Irish-based global provider Allianz. HSI Club Members will be covered by public liability insurance up to €6.5 million and personal accident insurance at three optional levels. This cover will allow members to undertake an equestrian activity of their choice.

HSI Acting CEO Joe Reynolds said the membership project was a major strategic initiative for the organisation, and he had worked on it for the past year.

“It is a high point for me as I come to the end of my time as CEO. Avalon Everett, Head of Sport, Legal and Governance and John Moran, Head of Finance have been instrumental,” he said. The project also had the benefit of expert assistance from Eamonn Egan, who heads up Lloyds Insurance in Ireland and is the Chair of the HSI Audit and Risk Committee.

“The benefits to club members will grow over the next few months but undoubtedly Allianz Insurance for members will be a key attraction.”

Three of the membership levels – Gold, Silver and Bronze – offer personal liability for the member’s first horse up to €6.5 million, with options available to insure more than one horse as well as add additional family members.

The HSI Club Supporter Membership serves to cover members who do not have horses within their ownership but who might borrow horses from time to time.

The cost of membership ranges from €125 to €155 a year.