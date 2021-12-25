Help at hand for Kentucky’s tornado-stricken horse farms

Share

Equine organisations from throughout Kentucky have joined forces to help horse owners affected by the tornados in the state earlier this month.

Both horse and agriculture-specific donations have been collected at the Kentucky Horse Park, with horse owners and equine enthusiasts from across the Commonwealth rallying to contribute to the cause.

The park’s Interim Deputy Executive Director Nicole Rivera said the location, right off the I-75 helped make the drop off of materials and items easy.

“As a park designed to celebrate the human-horse bond, we are thankful to be able to assist horse owners – and their horses – in their time of need.”

Sarah Coleman, Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Council, said the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Service had teamed up to identify the needs and supplies for individual farming operations in areas impacted by the recent storms.

“The Horse Council is thankful for the opportunity to partner with our brothers and sisters in ag to coordinate deliveries of supplies from Central Kentucky to those hardest hit by the storms.”

Individuals in impacted areas should contact their county extension office, which will collect a list of needs from producers for their operation and provide that information to the KDA. The department will then coordinate with farm organizations in the commonwealth and work to match the requested need with the donor of the item. This can include immediate needs such as hay or feed to longer-term items such as fencing material.

Monetary donations can be made through the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund organized by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation.

• The fundraiser organised by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association with a $US50,000 target has raised more than $US300,000. Donations are still coming in, and among the most recent is $1725 from Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Home. It is the proceeds raised from the auction of a halter worn by 1997 Kentucky Derby-Preakness winner Silver Charm.