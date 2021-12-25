Christmas reunion for pony mares after five-year separation

Share

Two rescued ponies in Britain who had spent five years apart have been reunited just in time for Christmas.

Matched pair Treacle and Candy had been rescued by the Blue Cross as part of a welfare case in 2011.

The bay Shetland mares, who were originally found as part of a large welfare-compromised group in poor condition, were placed in the same home for five years but a change in their borrower’s circumstances meant they had to be returned to Blue Cross and were then rehomed separately.

“Fast forward another five years and Treacle was once again returned to Blue Cross,” explained Lauren Bush, Horse Rehoming Coordinator at Blue Cross in Burford.

“Candy’s owner Joanna Robins spotted Treacle on the rehoming page of our website and got in touch straight away. We were thrilled to reunite this pair and they very much remembered each other, which made it even more special.”

Joanna, who lives in Oxfordshire, had rehomed Blue Cross Candy and Blue Cross Bubbles, and said she keeps an eye on the Blue Cross website “in case a pony crops up that I can’t refuse”!

“I was amazed when I found Treacle on the rehoming page. I had initially met her when I went to collect Candy five years ago – at the time she was going out to a new home. I instantly recognised her on the page as she is so like Candy. It didn’t take long to decide that she had to come and live with us – she and Candy had lived together as a pair for five years and always been in the same herd, so I was sure it was the right thing to do.”

Joanna said that after the usual checks, Treacle was collected from Blue Cross and brought home. She said she was nervous that they wouldn’t remember each other, so introduced them initially with a fence between them.

“I needn’t have worried. Candy was so excited to see Treacle, she just couldn’t contain herself. She tore around the field just stopping occasionally to have a sniff before she took off again. I quickly decided they were fine to put in together, and their joy at being reunited was just lovely to see,” Joanna said.

“They followed each other around, so excited to be back together. There was a little bit of herd placement that took place because of our other Blue Cross shetland, Bubbles, but it soon settled down. Treacle and Candy are now living their best life, totally joined at the hip and sharing their hay, like they’ve never been apart.”

Blue Cross helps sick, injured and homeless pets at its rehoming centres and animal hospitals across the country. A donation can make all the difference in helping change the fate of a vulnerable pet.