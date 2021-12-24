State-of-the-art horse facility gifted to university in California

Share

A 52-acre ranch with state-of-the-art horse facilities has been donated to the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine.

The school’s Center for Equine Health will expand its operations to Templeton Farms on California’s Central Coast.

The farm was gifted by dedicated equestrian Gina Bornino Miller.

University of California, Davis, alumna Bornino Miller and her late husband William J. Miller opened Templeton Farms for business in 2011 as a world-class sport horse training, sales and breeding facility near Paso Robles.

Templeton Farms has been home to generations of performance horses, as well as a thriving boarding program.

The university will use the property’s many facilities for its research and education programs, while farm operations will carry on as usual.

“I am thrilled to donate Templeton Farms to my alma mater,” Bornino Miller said. “It was our dream to build a world-class facility and I look forward to seeing it develop further to advance equine health and veterinary education for years to come.”

The donation of the farm will support the Center for Equine Health’s mission to advance the health, welfare, performance and veterinary care of horses through research, education and public service.

The additional location will provide new opportunities to bring veterinary students, residents, researchers and veterinarians together to tackle important problems affecting horse health.

“We are incredibly grateful to Gina for this extraordinary donation that supports the future of equine veterinary medicine,” said Carrie Finno, director of the Center for Equine Health.

“Templeton Farms is a spectacular property with a reputation for excellence and we are committed to providing top-quality care to boarders while enhancing our research and educational efforts to improve horse health and performance.”

Veterinary school dean Mark Stetter said the farm that Bornino Miller and her husband founded will provide the school with new opportunities to fulfill its mission to California and to serve the equine community.

More details, including the timing of the expansion, will be available in the new year.