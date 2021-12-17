Charity awards open with £50K up for grabs

Share

Charities of all sizes are in the running to win a total of £50,000 in the fifth renewal of an insurance company’s annual “giving back” movement.

Nominations are open for SEIB Insurance Brokers annual SEIB Giving, and one winning charity will receive a grant of £12,000, a small charity with a turnover of under £100,000 will receive £11,000 and the remaining £27,000 will go to eight runners-up. All winning charities will be nominated by the general public and then voted for by customers of SEIB.

The public is invited to put a nomination forward for the charity they would like to see receive one of these SEIB donations. Once a shortlist of charities has been drawn up, SEIB clients will have the final vote for their favourite charity. The winning charity and runners-up will be announced at the 2022 SEIB Awards luncheon.

SEIB Chief Executive Officer Suzy Middleton said the challenges of the past two years have made SEIB’s mission to contribute to the common good even more important.

“I am delighted that we are able to get much-needed funds to the causes that really matter to our loyal customers. It only takes a moment to nominate a favourite charity and it could create some festive cheer for them, too.”

Owing to the hardships suffered by many charities as a result of reduced funding brought about by Covid-19, SEIB has modified the parameters for how the charities can use money from SEIB Giving.

Before Covid, recipient charities were required to use funds toward capital projects. SEIB understands how difficult things have been, and continue to be, for charities and so any money donated by SEIB can now be used for the charities’ immediate needs, including running costs. In 2022, SEIB Giving is focusing on smaller charities and the maximum annual turnover for charities benefitting has been capped at £10m.

The winners of the 2021 SEIB Giving Awards, The Horse Trust and the winning small charity, Epsom RDA, have been quick to voice their gratitude for the donations that they received.

Jessica Keane, Fundraising and Marketing Manager of The Horse Trust said that every horse, pony and donkey that comes through their doors has the right to the best quality of life possible. “The incredibly generous donation we have received from SEIB will be instrumental in helping us continue to provide the daily specialist veterinary care our equines need.”

Ray Lee, Trustee Group Chair of Epsom RDA, said the grant enabled the RDA to undertake essential works at its yard, ensuring it could continue to provide a quality service to over 200 riders. “The fire alarm installation and the humane pigeon proofing are complete and we are about to start on the repairs to the stable roof. At a time when money has been short, this grant came as a wonderful surprise and an essential contribution to keeping the stables open.”

SEIB is a commercial business with a charitable purpose, and insures numerous charities and not-for-profit organisations. SEIB is an independent broker but is ultimately owned by a charity.

No charity is too small to be in the running for the 2022 SEIB charity awards, but turnover is capped at £10m. All charities will need to be registered and operating in the UK, giving is embedded in the culture of SEIB. From supporting grassroots competition that gives opportunities to amateur riders that they could only otherwise dream about, right through to the company’s support of good causes.

» Nominations close at 5pm on January 17, 2022.