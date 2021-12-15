50 years on, here’s how America’s wild horses can be saved

Share

Exactly 50 years ago today, President Richard M Nixon signed the unanimously passed Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act 1971 into law. Wildlife ecologist Craig C Downer says that in this jubilee year, the Act’s true intent must be restored.

I believe that getting people to restore wild, naturally living horses and burros in America together with their viable habitats and at truly viable population levels is essential today if America is to pull out of its destructive vortex of selfish and greedy, materialistic speciesm.

Speciesm means only considering one’s own species as important and to regard the rest as all being here merely as things, or objects, to be used and abused or gotten rid of according to people’s selfish wants or whims.

This is no right and moral way and it is leading to the destruction of all life on earth. All life on earth is really one united family that has taken millions of years to establish itself on this planet. To destroy this for a relatively few years of materialistic indulgence is immoral beyond belief. It is a cardinal sin.

The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 that was passed 50 years ago should now be celebrating not lamenting what has happened with America’s magnificent wild, naturally living horses and burros. But unless we change the present state of affairs, this noble and life-enhancing law shall have failed. We cannot allow this to happen. We can make a turnaround and restore the true intent of this good-willed act, but we ourselves must act if we are to save and restore the wild horses and burros, a healthy and balanced life community, and the human race itself.

The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act was signed into law by President Richard M Nixon on December 15, 1971. This jubilee year must see its rescue.

This means restoring holistically complete habitats for all seasons of the year and that are appropriate for the long-term survival of truly long-term viable populations of interbreeding wild horses and burros who number in the thousands — not the outrageously low and non-viable levels that the BLM and US Forest Service have assigned for them in contradiction of the pure and core intent of the law.

We must break the “agency capture” of this program and get it into the hands of people who really understand, appreciate and care for the wild, naturally living horses and burros and their legal and adequate natural homes. And we must follow the sound principles of reserve design that treat horses and burros and their natural and legal habitats with the enlightened respect that they deserve.

Wild horse restoration is intrinsically important to the future of life on Earth. This has been their home for millions of years, and they have a universally important and indispensable role to play. This role can and must be restored, for it is a healing and restoring role that our planetary life community is in such desperate need of today.

All of my life, horses have been of foremost importance and I grew up riding and caring for a wonderful chestnut stallion named Poco. Together we discovered the mountains, forests, valleys and bushlands of Nevada and California, always keen for new adventures awaiting us just around the corner. Poco taught me so much and saved me and my family so often, because of his great wisdom and attunement to the world of nature.

One shining communication for me stands out. This is Poco’s great longing to live the free and natural life again, in an unfenced and biodiverse place, and to be with his own kind. This became especially apparent when we encountered wild horses and were out riding amid the aromatic sagebrush and pinyon and juniper as well as Sierran ecosystems. Poco came so alive in these and was irrepressible in his desire to run up and greet his fellow wild horses — for every horse is truly wild at heart. Just being there and witnessing this was thrilling and spoke volumes to me.

So now I will convey some of the most important messages and lessons I have learned over a lifetime. These are irrefutable justifications for restoring the wild horses and burros in America and elsewhere. There are many others, but here is what I believe is most crucial to impress upon people today in order to stop the ongoing wipeout and restore these magnificent equines to our shared home of planet Earth.

The WFHBA mandates the just integration of the wild horses and burros into the public land ecosystem as the principal resource recipients and with management and interference at the “minimum feasible level” with their natural lifestyles and habitat ( Section 3 (a) of WFHBA ).

). Several other laws, including NEPA, Endangered Species Act, National Historical Preservation Act, FLPMA, PRIA, Administrative Policy Act and Multiple Use Act, should also uphold the rights of wild horses and burros throughout the West to viable populations in viable habitats.

The Horse Family, Equidae, is of North American origin as are the Horse Genus, Equus, and species, Equus caballus. The Burro’s (Equus asinus) lineage is also deeply rooted in North America. The origin of the Horse Family traces back some 58 million years. (See MacFadden, B.J. 1992. Fossil Horses: Systematics, Paleobiology, and Evolution of the Family Equidae . Cambridge Univ. Press)

traces back some 58 million years. (See MacFadden, B.J. 1992. . Cambridge Univ. Press) Wild, naturally living horses and burros complement North America’s life community in many direct and obvious as well as more subtle ways. (See Chapter II of my book and this article )

) Their cecal, post-gastric, digestive system enables them to eat coarser, drier vegetation and, through symbiotic microbial activity, to break down cellulose cell walls to derive sufficient nutrients from the inner cell without over-taxing their metabolism.

Equids’ frequent consumption of more coarse, drier vegetation can greatly benefit sympatric, pre-gastric, ruminant herbivores as well as energize and enrich the ecosystem as a whole. (See: Facilitation between Bovids and Equids in an African Savanna and Bell, R.H.V. 1970. The use of the herb layer by grazing ungulates in the Serengeti. Animal Populations in Relation to Their Food Source. Brit. Ecol. Soc. Symp.)

and Bell, R.H.V. 1970. The use of the herb layer by grazing ungulates in the Serengeti. Animal Populations in Relation to Their Food Source. Brit. Ecol. Soc. Symp.) The lesser decomposed vegetable matter in the droppings of horses, as compared with ruminants, more greatly builds the vital humus component of soils , which enriches these, making them more fertile and water-retentive and, thus, bolstering biodiversity and consequent resilience and stability in the ecosystem.

, which enriches these, making them more fertile and water-retentive and, thus, bolstering biodiversity and consequent resilience and stability in the ecosystem. Wild horses and burros play a major role in mitigating and often even preventing major wildfires .

and often even . These equids act as Keystone species benefiting hundreds, even thousands of species of plants, animals, microorganisms, etc, with which they have co-evolved for centuries, thousands – even millions of years. They are prey and scavenged species that contribute to many important food chains, which include canids, felids, raptors and many other important ecosystem components.

Also, during colder seasons, they can open up iced over water holes or ice-crusted vegetation so that many weaker animals can continue to eat and drink. During hot weather, they can sniff-out water sources and dig down to them, even through hard and rocky soils, thus allowing critical access to water for myriad plants and animals. They are great mutualists who, with their powerful and energetic bodies, can open up thickets to allow other animals to move around in bushlands and access important food sources. They also wallow in places such as those with clay where their wallows create natural water catchments, benefiting many plants and animals.

to them, even through hard and rocky soils, thus allowing critical access to water for myriad plants and animals. They are great mutualists who, with their powerful and energetic bodies, can open up thickets to allow other animals to move around in bushlands and access important food sources. They also wallow in places such as those with clay where their wallows create natural water catchments, benefiting many plants and animals. Horses can help diminish the invasive Cheat Grass (Bromus tectorum) that has been brought on by extensive disturbance of soils. This they do by eating these plants before they have set seed and by disseminating many other less invasive and native bunch grasses among other forbs and shrubs. (cf. Berger, J. 1986. Wild Horses of the Great Basin ; Univ. of Chicago Press.)

; Univ. of Chicago Press.) The rounded blunt hooves of equids cut less deeply and sharply into moist meadow and streamside soils when compared with cloven-hoofed cattle, sheep, elk, deer and pigs (see the preliminary report Impact Of Wild Horses On Wilderness Landscape and Wildfire .

. Wild horses disperse their grazing pressure over larger areas within their home ranges and, unless forced into it, do not tend to camp around water sources as do domestic cattle in particular. They practice a form of natural rest-rotation. They also forage in a patchy manner, leaving islands of palatable grass, forbs, etc., to set seed. This is an instinctive form of wise rest-rotation that has permitted them to survive for millions of years. (cf. MacFadden, B.J. 1992. Op. cit.)

Although the BLM claims there were 53.4 million acres of original acres for wild horses and burros on BLM lands, and at least several million more existed on USFS lands in the 11 Western states at the passage of the Act, BLM now plans to allow these wild equids on only 26.9 million acres. Research has revealed that about 88 million acres actually may have qualified for being legal habitats, as the wild equids were found there in 1971. Yet government agencies allow cattle and sheep to forage on about 300 million acres, which include nearly 100% of the wild horse and burro legal areas and where these agencies on average allocate some 85 to 90% of the forage for livestock. This is a direct violation of Section 2 (c) of the WFHBA, which states that the wild equid legal areas shall be “devoted principally to the welfare and benefit” of the wild horses and burros, not the public land ranchers, oil and gas drillers, big game hunters, miners, ORVers, etc. By sacrificing the general public’s great interest in the wild horses and burros on this quality-of-life issue, they disobey the “Multiple Use” mandate of the Multiple Use Act, FLPMA, PRIA, Endangered Species Act, among others. See “ American Herds “.

The major points of Reserve Design

We must restore the wild horse and burro herds and their habitats through Reserve Design and Rewilding in order to allow for long-term genetically viable populations. This can be done in a way that permits these remarkable animals to integrate into their natural habitats and to be naturally self-stabilizing as far as their numbers, i.e. attain a truly “Thriving Natural Ecological Balance” as Section 3 (a) of the WFHBA requires in direct reference to thriving wild horses and burros, not every other exploitive interest before them, as is currently the case. See this article.

This can be achieved by:

Letting the equids reoccupy their full legal Herd Areas (BLM) or Territories (USFS) wherever possible and in no case less than 75% of the original 1971 home range.

Where a reduction in equid occupation is necessary, there shall be a compensatory acquisition of wild equid habitat of equal or greater value.

We shall allow the horses and burros themselves and the world of nature to show us what works best for each given area and allow a natural equilibrium of species to establish itself, including natural predators such as puma, bobcat/lynx, coyote, wolf and bear. Also, all the other herbivores including ruminant deer, elk, pronghorn, bighorn as well as smaller species such as rodents and rabbits, birds and reptiles, would be allowed to realize their respective roles and niches along with a great diversity of plant species. Let these species show us how marvelous a life home, or ecosystem, can be.

Codes of Federal Regulations 4710.5 and 4710.6 shall be employed to reduce or curtail livestock grazing within legal BLM Herd Areas and US Forest Service Territories.

Mandate purchase at fair and just value of base properties and water rights in conflict with the sound establishment of viable wild horse and burro herds. At first, this can be on a voluntary basis. But If necessary for the survival of the herds, it can be mandated. Of crucial importance today, this would be in sync with the urgent necessity of having naturally living horses and burros occupying greater areas of land in their capacity as major Carbon sequesters . Again, this is related to their different digestive system , which also relates to their greater ability to disperse germinative seeds of a greater variety.

. Again, this is related to their , which also relates to their of a greater variety. Where necessary, employ semi-permeable, artificial barriers in designing each wild horse/burro Herd Area or Territory as the true sanctuary the WFHBA intends. The Log-&-Pole, buckrail-type fences that are employed in Montana BLM’s Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range work quite well.

Employ Strieter-Lite light reflectors that prevent collisions of animals with automobiles wherever major roads or highways transit or border wild equid HAs or Territories. (Contact Strieter-Lite representative Julie Keller Keller0404@outlook.com, (775) 830-7739.)

Implement the construction of natural wild horse and wildlife overpasses where necessary.

Do not overly restrict the wild equids, as by fencing or other means, within their large, viably sized and complete habitats. Also, make it a policy to minimize or eliminate vehicle impacts, roads, off-road vehicles and impacts from mining, fracking, etc., within the wild equid areas.

Design and employ buffer zones around the wild equid HAs, HMAs, and Territories. Here a gradual tapering off of wild equid presence would occur through the implementation of discouragements to their transiting into areas where danger exists for them, such as in farms, towns or cities. This can involve “adverse conditioning” that is not overly harsh as well as “positive reinforcement”. Remember: horses and burros are very intelligent animals who can learn where they are safe and can realize their basic needs for survival and a pleasant and fulfilling life.

Employ Sections 4 and 6 of the WFHBA to incorporate lands from other government agencies, including state, county and municipal, as well as private lands, into the HAs, HMAs and Territories. This would be in order for these to contain complete habitats for long-term-viable herds of wild horses and wild burros. In this regard, it is essential that wild horse-and-burro knowledgeable and caring biologists be employed to identify such long-term-viable habitats.

Mount a positive, public education campaign with people who live and work around and visit the wild equid habitats so that they will positively participate in the realization of truly long-term-viable wild equid herds and their adequate, commensurate sanctuary habitats. These people could become monitors and protectors of the herds and their habitats and derive benefits, as for example, from ecotourism and/or subsidies from the government. Here a positive attitude from whoever is given authority to protect and manage these animals, is essential if they are to be truly conserved in nature rather than tortured and persecuted while their legal habitats are overrun – as is currently the case. A new agency may well be required that is autonomous and free from long-ingrained anti-wild-horse-and-burro policies. This would require an Act of Congress. In my opinion, the sooner this is introduced, the better, if America is to have any remaining, unobliterated and truly viable herds and habitats.

Allow each wild equid herd to fulfill its ecological niche within each Herd Area and Territory. Allow each herd and the complex of species in its habitat to self-stabilize, or auto-regulate, its population. This is entirely consistent with the true nature of wild equids (see Rogovin, K.A. and M.P. Moshkin. 2007. Autoregulation in mammalian populations and stress: an old theme revisited . Zhurnal obschchei biologii. 68(4): 244-267 [In Russian].)

. Zhurnal obschchei biologii. 68(4): 244-267 [In Russian].) Both horses and burros are climax species and capable of self-limitation. They do not expand out of control to destroy their habitat and ultimately themselves, as humanity – now nearing 8 billion people (12/2021, US Census Bureau) — is presently doing. In the mature social units of wild horses known as bands, both the lead stallion, or patron, and the lead mare socially inhibit reproduction among younger members of their band, who are usually their offspring. (See Jenkins, S.H. and M.C. Ashley. 2003. “Wild Horse, Equus caballus, and Allies”, Ch. 53 in Wild mammals of North America: Biology, Management and Conservation . 2nd Editors: G.A. Feldhamer, BC. Thompson and J.A. Chapman. John Hopkins Univ. Press. See pages 1148 to 1163.) [Jenkins was my major professor for my M.S. in Biology at UNR.] Wild naturally living burros also limit their populations through the formation of jack-defended territories.

. 2nd Editors: G.A. Feldhamer, BC. Thompson and J.A. Chapman. John Hopkins Univ. Press. See pages 1148 to 1163.) [Jenkins was my major professor for my M.S. in Biology at UNR.] Wild naturally living burros also limit their populations through the formation of jack-defended territories. The draconian, herd-gutting roundups, often by helicopter or bait or water-tapping, disrupt these mature social units and destroy this natural form of self-regulation. This is something BLM, USFS and profiteering roundup contractors are loath to admit.

When resources and habitat components, including forage, water, shelter, mineral sources, special seasonal habitats and even adequate space, become limiting, horses and burros naturally reduce their reproduction, true to their climax species nature (Rogovin and Moshkin 2007, cit.).

Follow the IUCN SSC Equid Specialist Group guidelines that specify 2500 individuals in order to achieve long-term viability for a wild equid population (Duncan 1992, p. 5, cit.).

Do not employ invasive castration or ovariectomies, IUDs, nor fertility control drugs such as PZP , GonaCon, etc. These torture and debilitate, genetically alter, cause out-of-season, deformed and still-born births – and often kill – the wild horses and burros. These thoughtless and inhumane procedures undermine the horses’ and burros’ fitness to survive, weaken their immune systems over the generations, cause social disruption and are forms of domestication that are entirely antithetical to the true and core purpose and intent of the WFHBA. Reserve Design is the solution, not this cruel and disrespectful kind of treatment of the wild equids that places them at the very bottom position of priorities within their very own legal areas – where they are supposed to be on top. ( See this article and this fact sheet from Protect Mustangs .)

Work to have America’s wild horses and wild burros declared as UNESCO World Heritage, as well as in the United States, National Heritage species. Wild horses combine Spanish Andalusian, Sorraia, Berber, Arab and various, especially northern European, races – even “Curly Horses“. The hardy wild horses and burros have much the same diversity and hybrid vigor as we Americans ourselves.

Remember: In the wild, in the natural biodiverse world that has established itself over the course of millions of years, the true vigor of the species – and the life community we all share – is preserved.

Craig C. Downer is a wildlife ecologist who has specialized in the Mammalian Order Perissodactyla. This order includes the Horse Family, Equidae, as well as the Families Tapiridae and Rhinocerontidae. While earning his M.S. at the University of Nevada-Reno, he did a field study and paper on the Pine Nut Mountain wild horses. Later in his career he did a professional herd and habitat analysis of these unique wild horses, that have a strong Spanish Colonial component. Craig worked with Wild Horse Annie (Velma Bronn Johnston) in the 1970s when the Wild Free-roaming Horses and Burros Act (WFHBA) was first being implemented. He has written books and articles and given speeches and presentations and guided films about wild horses.

As a legal plaintiff in numerous court cases, he has defended the rights of the wild horses and burros throughout America after having investigated their unfair treatment on the public lands throughout the West. His Reserve Design project for restoring the herds and their habitats to viable levels has registered with many people and government agencies and is producing a much-needed turnaround for these magnificent and benign animals. His organization the Andean Tapir Fund / Wild Horse and Burro Fund has awakened many people concerning the many positive contributions these species make to ecosystems as well as concerning their North American origins and long-standing evolution. His dynamic, greater truth- and justice-serving organization upholds the pure intent of the WFHBA. Its website contains his reports, articles, videos and interviews and those of others and provides an important overview on this subject as well as a well-informed and timely call to action. Contact Craig at ccdowner@aol.com (775) 901-2094; PO Box 456, Minden, NV 89423-0456 USA.

