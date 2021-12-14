Kentucky thoroughbred industry rallies for tornado stricken farms

Share

A fundraiser organised by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association to help its members through the aftermath of tornadoes has already nearly doubled its target.

At the time of writing, nearly $100,000 had been raised, including a $US50,000 donation by the Jockey Club through its commercial subsidiaries.

Western Kentucky has suffered from major loss of life and property damage after it the devastating storms on December 11.

The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation, which provides financial relief and assistance to needy members of the Thoroughbred industry and their families, is also preparing to help those in the racing community personally affected by the storms.

Call Shannon Kelly at (212) 521-5327 to inquire about eligibility for the Safety Net Foundation.