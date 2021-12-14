Free webinar: Is your horse happy?

Share

“How to know if your horse is happy” is the topic of the final webinar of the year in World Horse Welfare’s popular series.

Run in conjunction with the University of Nottingham, the webinar will be fronted by Professor Natalie Waran, who has been investigating equine welfare, ‘happiness’, and quality of life for many years.

She will talk about the factors that have the greatest impact on horses’ quality of life, how we can meet horses’ most important needs, and what can go wrong when those needs are not met.

Following her presentation, Waran will be joined for a panel discussion by Christa Lesté-Lasserre, a scientific writer with a passion for horses whose work brings to life the stories generated by equine science, and Lizzie Bird, Assistant Centre Manager at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm, who has many years of experience rehabilitating horses and watching their quality of life change as they journey from rescue to rehoming.

» Register for “How to know if your horse is happy” , on December 15 at 7pm (GMT). The panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A session where viewers will have the chance to “ask the experts” any questions they may have. The webinar can also be viewed as a Facebook Live session.

Professor Natalie (Nat) Waran is currently Executive Dean and Professor of One Welfare at the Eastern Institute of Technology in New Zealand. Before taking up her position in New Zealand, Nat was the Inaugural Director of the Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies. Describing herself as “an applied scientist by training and an educationalist at heart”, Nat works with colleagues internationally on research and educational projects that address animals’ quality of life, promoting the concept of One Welfare while working with governments, veterinary organisations, universities, and international non-governmental organisations in low- and middle-income countries. Nat has a specific interest in equine behaviour and welfare, having published widely on various topics over the past 30 years.

Christa Lesté-Lasserre is a writer who has studied science, journalism, literature, and creative writing. She focuses primarily on horses and science and is a regular contributor to several publications. By presenting the results of scientific research on horses to audiences all over the world, Christa uses her writing to contribute to a better understanding of all equids.

Lizzie Bird started her time with World Horse Welfare in 2006 as a groom at Hall Farm in Norfolk. Since then, she has progressed to her current position as Hall Farm’s Assistant Centre Manager. In this role, Lizzie assists the Centre Manager with the day-to-day running and organisation of the farm. She also oversees the rehabilitation and rehoming of the horses. Lizzie previously studied at Writtle College and has a BSc (Hons) in Equine Studies.

University of Nottingham’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, based in the UK, offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in veterinary medicine, science, and research. A fundamental aspect of undergraduate teaching is an evidence-based approach to equine care and management, with a particular emphasis on handling techniques that promote good equine mental wellbeing in a veterinary environment.