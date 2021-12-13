Short film offers a glimpse of thoroughbreds past

Share







New Zealand on Screen has a short film looking at New Zealand’s thoroughbred scene in its post-war boom period.

In 1950 New Zealand boasted the most thoroughbreds in the world by population, 200 stallions and 5000 broodmares. Some of the most famous sires of the time are featured as the filmmakers visit the leading studs of the day.

The 17-minute film begins with the outdoor birth of a foal at Alton Lodge (then owned by industrialist Sir James Fletcher and his son); and also visits Inglewood, near Christchurch. It is the oldest thoroughbred stud still standing a stallion in New Zealand.