New health rules for competition horses announced

Modifications to the FEI’s Veterinary Regulations in relation to horse health requirements will come into force from January 1, 2022, as will the use of the FEI HorseApp.

The horse health requirements, derived from the EHV-1 By-Laws applied in Europe, aim to protect horses and the sport from the consequences of infectious diseases being transmitted before, during and after FEI Events, and to maintain and further improve the conditions for the international movement of sport horses.

From January 1, all horses competing at an FEI event must fulfill the Horse Health Requirements through the HorseApp.

The relevant requirements are controlled by FEI Veterinarians and FEI Officials at the Examination at Arrival and throughout FEI Events. FEI Veterinarians officiating at FEI Events will also need to perform the Examination at Arrival using the FEI HorseApp.

Sanctions for non-compliance are already in force for horses competing at FEI Events in mainland Europe, these will be introduced worldwide in due course.

Changes to the 127-page long Veterinary Regulations from January 1, 2022, are shown here.

Further information is outlined on the FEI’s Horse Health Hub.

The FEI also announced that its Veterinary Education System has been revised and will be implemented from January 1.

• The FEI’s Clean Sport for Humans information has been updated and expanded, providing a more comprehensive overview as well as an explanation of the key human anti-doping rationale and concepts.

“They are the starting point for anyone in the sport, especially athletes and athlete support personnel, to understand this essential aspect of their equestrian activity,” the FEI said.

Athletes and athlete support personnel are encouraged to take an online course in order to learn the skills necessary to comply with the human anti-doping rules and avoid unintentional doping violations.