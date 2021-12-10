Watch live: Carols by Candlelight service goes virtual from charity’s HQ

Share

The Donkey Sanctuary is holding a virtual Carols by Candlelight service from its international headquarters in Sidmouth, Devon, on Friday, December 10.

Hosted by celebrant and former BBC Radio Bristol presenter Emma Britton, the event gets under way at 6pm (GMT) and will be available to watch on The Donkey Sanctuary’s website.

Following on from the award-winning “Sanctuary From Your Sofa” events that brought donkeys “virtually” into people’s homes during lockdown in 2020, the charity’s traditional annual carol service will be broadcast for people to watch from the comfort of their own homes.

The evening includes live-streamed visits from the charity’s Paccombe Farm near its Sidmouth HQ, as well as pre-recorded readings, traditional Christmas Carols performed by a local choir and music from the Exeter Railway Band.

Candlelight host Emma Britton said: “I was so excited to be asked to host this year’s Carols by Candlelight event. I really hope that all the wonderful supporters of The Donkey Sanctuary enjoy this very special evening.”

Paccombe Farm is located in the hamlet of Harcombe, just a few miles from the Sidmouth sanctuary in Devon. The farm’s layout is ideal for the specific needs of elderly and young donkeys, and the visit will include meeting some of the farm’s foals who were born this year.

As with the charity’s other outlying farms, Paccombe Farm is not open to the public, so this is a unique opportunity to meet some of the resident donkeys and the team who care for them.