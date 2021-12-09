“He was like family”: Trainer mourns passing of cancer-stricken jockey

Share

The apprentice jockey who was at the centre of a fundraising effort in New Zealand to aid in his cancer battle has died.

Yong Chew, 26, had returned to Malaysia two weeks ago after a massive effort by the New Zealand racing industry to raise money to enable him to travel home. He spent a week in quarantine in Penang Hospital, and spent a week with his family before he died.

Chew was apprenticed to Riccarton trainer Lance Robinson for the last two years.

“He had been battling an aggressive form of throat cancer for just on six months. He was determined that he was going to beat it. He went through chemo and all the treatments,” Robinson said.

With his family unable to travel to New Zealand, the industry got in behind the young rider, raising funds to cover the cost of his return to his homeland to spend his last days with his family.

“It cost a lot to get him home with the care involved, so thanks to Go Racing for making that possible, they were huge with organising a golf day with all proceeds going to him,” Robinson said.

“NZTR (New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing) was really good to him too. They were fantastic and couldn’t have done any more with the help they gave him.”

Chew spent two years with Robinson and he said he became very close with his family over that period.

“He lived with us for the last six months, so we went on the ride with him,” Robinson said. “He was like family.”

Initially beginning his career in Singapore under trainer Michael Clements, Chew moved to New Zealand a few years ago to further his riding career.

“He was apprenticed to Michael Clements where he spent two years before Michael sent him out here to get more experience because he thought he could make it,” Robinson said.

“He spent 18 months with Frank Ritchie (in Cambridge) and he decided he was better placed down here where he would get more opportunities.

“We got him down here and he spent two years with us. He rode five winners and was a kid who was going to be all right.”

Chew’s mounts won five races and a total of $103,762 in stakes.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing’s South Island Riding Master David Walsh said Chew was a pleasure to have in apprentice school.

“He was a lovely, young fella and he was always the first to come to apprentice school and always had a smile on his face and was super positive,” Walsh said.

“As recently as August, and he was quite sick, he came to our apprentice awards where he won the Salvation Army Courage Under Fire award.

“We didn’t expect him to come but he turned up and got on the stage and he showed all his heart and courage right the way through.

“He rode part of two years, but really only rode for one season. He had a couple of injuries and then he got sick.

“He was going well and the races that he won early on he rode really well.”

New Zealand Thoroughbred Marketing