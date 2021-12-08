Breeding expert to present webinar on improving equine fertility

Share

A free webinar presented by reproductive immunology expert Dr Carleigh Fedorka will discuss the role of immunomodulators in improving mare fertility.

Fedorka, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Kentucky’s Gluck Equine Research Center, has focused her research on understanding the relationship between the immune system and the reproductive tract, evaluating the efficacy of immunomodulators on various reproductive disorders, and discovering immune-related biomarkers for reproductive health. She has published a multitude of peer-reviewed articles on this topic, and is invited to present her data worldwide.

Fedorka earned her B.S. degree in Biology from St. Lawrence University and her Ph.D. in Veterinary Sciences from the University of Kentucky after working in the industry as a manager of a commercial Thoroughbred breeding farm. In her spare time, she owns and operates Sewickley Stables, a thoroughbred retraining facility, while competing at the upper levels of eventing.

The webinar, on December 13 at 6pm (EST), is hosted by NovaVive, the maker of Settle immunotherapy for the treatment of endometritis in mares.

» Register for the webinar “Immunomodulators: How we can improve the fertility of our mares in an era of ever-increasing antibiotic resistance”